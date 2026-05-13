Sebi orders Rashmi Saluja to disgorge Rs 2 crore in insider trading case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed former Religare Enterprises (REL) executive chairperson Rashmi Saluja to disgorge around Rs 2 crore and imposed a penalty of Rs 40 lakh in an alleged insider trading case linked to the Burman Group’s open offer for the financial services firm.

The case pertains to trades executed ahead of the Burman Group’s September 25, 2023, announcement of an open offer to REL’s public shareholders.

Sebi alleged that Saluja sold REL shares on September 21 and 22, 2023, while in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) relating to the impending open offer.

The regulator initiated an investigation after receiving an email from the Burman Group in November 2023 seeking an examination of Saluja’s trades.

According to Sebi, Saluja met AC Burman and Burman Group representative Arjun Lamba on August 25 and September 20, 2023. The Burman Group claimed that Saluja was informed about the proposed open offer during the September 20 meeting.

Saluja, however, maintained that she became aware of the open offer only on September 25, 2023, when news reports about the transaction surfaced.

Sebi noted that Saluja did not display “any element of surprise” in her chats with Lamba following the public announcement.

“This observation further strengthens the weightage on the preponderance of probability about the Noticee being already aware of the Burman Group’s intention to announce their open offer to the shareholders of the REL,” the regulator said in its order.

Saluja also argued that the proceeds from the share sale were meant to fund the exercise of vested employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) in Care Health Insurance, a subsidiary of REL. However, Sebi observed that she applied to Care Health’s allotment committee for exercising the ESOPs only on October 3, 2023, indicating there was no immediate requirement to liquidate her REL holdings.

The order further stated that Saluja executed the trades to avoid losses arising from a likely decline in REL’s share price following the open offer announcement.

Since the investigation did not establish losses to any specific investor or group of investors, Sebi said the disgorgement amount was calculated on the basis of wrongful gains in the form of losses avoided by selling the shares before disclosure of the open offer to stock exchanges.

The regulator also directed Saluja to pay simple interest at 12 per cent per annum on the disgorgement amount from the date of sale until the date of payment.

“Since the conduct of the Noticee is not in the interest of investors and the securities market and considering the violations committed by the Noticee, I find that it becomes necessary for Sebi to issue appropriate directions against her,” Sebi whole-time member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney said in the 87-page order.