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Home / Markets / News / Sebi plans review of merchant banking rules, IPO cost structure soon

Sebi plans review of merchant banking rules, IPO cost structure soon

Markets regulator will also review ICDR norms, including price bands and advertising requirements, as it seeks to simplify processes and lower public issue costs

SEBI

The review would seek to ensure that the regulations remain aligned with the business of merchant bankers (Photo: Reuters)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to review its merchant banking regulations and overhaul the framework governing public issues, with a focus on simplifying processes and reducing compliance and issuance costs, Jeevan Sonparote, an executive director at Sebi, said.
 
The merchant banking regulations, introduced recently, are due for a review after the first six months of implementation, with a consultation paper expected soon, the official said while speaking at a conference by the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI).
 
The review would seek to ensure that the regulations remain aligned with the business of merchant bankers, including a reassessment of provisions relating to valuations.
 
 
Sebi is also preparing to review the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) regulations, with a group expected to be formed shortly. The exercise would focus on removing redundant provisions, streamlining processes and providing greater clarity on the roles and responsibilities of merchant bankers.
 
Reducing the cost of initial public offerings (IPOs) is also among the regulator’s priorities. Sonparote said Sebi was looking at the existing requirements around price bands as well as expenditure on print advertisements. He pointed to the large volumes of newspaper advertising around public issues and said there was a need to revisit the procedure.

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“There is a need to revisit this particular procedure,” he said, referring to the existing requirements, adding that the regulator wanted a thorough review of the procedures and processes under the ICDR framework.
 
Sebi expects the ICDR review to be undertaken over the next six months, he said.
 
He added that Sebi plans to engage with merchant bankers, particularly those handling SME issues, through regular workshops to align expectations on compliance. The regulator intends to hold such interactions quarterly or every six months and discuss the regulatory perspective on offer documents.
 
The regulator is also looking at strengthening the repository system for IPO-related documents so that it serves as a compliance handbook rather than merely a tick-box mechanism.
 
Over the next three to six months, Sebi and industry bodies are expected to work on several such initiatives, including outreach programmes for SMEs and efforts to strengthen the role and performance framework for merchant bankers, Sonparote said.

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 4:37 PM IST