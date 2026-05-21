Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes new price-discovery mechanism for IPOs, re-listings

Sebi proposes new price-discovery mechanism for IPOs, re-listings

Sebi proposes wider auction bands and stricter norms for IPOs and re-listed stocks to improve price discovery and curb distorted trading

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

For stocks re-listed after more than six months of suspension, the regulator has proposed using the lower of the book values determined by two independent valuers

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed changes to the price-discovery mechanism for initial public offerings (IPOs) and re-listed stocks during the pre-open call auction session.
 
Under the proposed revised framework for determining the base price of re-listed shares, Sebi has suggested that the latest traded price should not be older than six months. In cases where such prices are unavailable, the base price may be derived from valuation certificates issued by independent valuation agencies.
 
For stocks re-listed after more than six months of suspension, the regulator has proposed using the lower of the book values determined by two independent valuers.
 
 
Besides re-listings, Sebi has also proposed an overhaul of the mechanism used to determine the opening price for IPOs after representations received by the regulator indicated that the current “dummy price band” mechanism and base price methodology are leading to inefficient price discovery.
 
The regulator noted one case where 90 per cent of buy orders during the call auction session were rejected because they were outside the prescribed price bands.

Also Read

Ola Electric share price

Why analysts are saying 'Sell' Ola Electric shares after Q4FY26 results

Stock markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls 135 pts; Nifty ends at 23,655; FMCG, IT, financials weigh

Zepto

Quick commerce firm Zepto plans ₹11,000-crore IPO in July: Report

WeWork

WeWork India hits 20% upper circuit on Q4 show; occupancy hits record high

IRB Infrastructure Developers

Q4 results, dividend announcement lift IRB Infrastructure shares by 13%

 
IPO stocks currently have a dummy price band of minus 50 per cent to plus 100 per cent from the base price, while SME IPOs are capped at plus or minus 90 per cent without any flexing mechanism.
 
The regulator has now proposed changes to the flexing mechanism for dummy price bands. Exchanges would be required to automatically widen the bands by 10 per cent whenever the indicative equilibrium price approaches the upper or lower thresholds.
 
Additionally, if buy or sell orders accumulate only at the extreme ends of the price band, exchanges may automatically widen the range after validating orders from at least five PAN-based unique investors.
 
Importantly, Sebi has proposed extending the flexing mechanism to SME IPOs as well, where no such flexibility currently exists despite heightened volatility in the segment.
 
At present, IPOs and re-listed securities undergo a one-hour pre-open call auction session between 9 am and 10 am on the first day of listing or re-listing. The mechanism is used to determine the equilibrium price before normal trading begins.
 
The regulator has further proposed that a call auction session would be considered successful only if price discovery is based on orders from at least five unique PAN-based buyers and sellers. If price discovery fails in re-listed stocks or cases involving corporate restructuring, the call auction would continue on subsequent trading days until an equilibrium price is discovered.
 
Sebi has invited public comments on the proposals until June 11.
 

For fair discovery

 

•         Sebi flags distorted price-discovery concerns for IPOs, re-listed stocks

•         Proposes an overhaul of the pre-open auction mechanism

•         Exchanges may widen price-discovery bands for more accurate discovery

•         Five unique investors needed for band expansion

•         Recent traded price to be referenced for re-listings

•         Independent valuation route proposed if recent price unavailable

•         Rules apply to both mainboard and SME listings

 
 

More From This Section

Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine zooms 65% since April, hits 52-week high; brokerages upbeat

PM Narendra Modi with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni

Parle Industries extends rally after viral 'Melody' video; but there's a catch

Sammaan Capital

Sammaan Capital stock jumps 11% as IHC-backed cleanup brings NPAs to zero

Bond yields

Warning signs from India's bond market and why they're miffed

JSW Cement share price

JSW Cement shares zoom 9% on strong Q4 show; revenue up 11 YoY

Topics : SEBI IPOs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance