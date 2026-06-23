Tuesday, June 23, 2026 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes to allow direct market access route to all investors

Sebi proposes to allow direct market access route to all investors

Market regulator proposes expanding direct market access beyond institutional investors and allowing exchanges to specify eligible investor categories for ETCDs

Sebi

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed allowing direct market access (DMA) for all investors—a mechanism currently open only to institutional investors. DMA allows buying and selling securities without relying on a broker's intermediary dealing desk.
 
In a consultation paper floated on Monday, Sebi noted that with technological advancement, benefits arising out of DMA may be passed on to other categories of clients, subject to risk management checks applicable for respective categories.
 
“It is understood that exchanges have the flexibility to extend DMA facility to other client categories; however, as suggested by MIIs, for further clarity, the line ‘Currently this facility is available for institutional clients’ is proposed to be removed,” Sebi noted.
 
 
In May 2023, the market regulator allowed DMA to registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) for participating in exchange-traded commodity derivatives (ETCDs). It has now proposed extending DMA for ETCDs to other investor categories.
 
The regulator noted that the proposal follows requests from market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) to harmonise the provisions of DMA for the commodity derivatives segment.

Also Read

NSE

NSE, Bharat Metal Exchange join hands for non-ferrous metal derivatives

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi mulls consolidating tech, cybersecurity norms across mkt institutions

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China opens domestic stock markets to qualified foreign firms for listing

Inox Wind Share Price

JM Financial backs Inox Wind's growth outlook, retains 'Add'; shares up 4%

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi mulls easing deep disclosures for foreign portfolio investorspremium

 
“It has been proposed for exchanges to specify from time to time the categories of investors to whom the DMA facility can be extended for ETCDs, as is the present requirement for other segments,” it added.
 
In the NSE cash market segment, DMA gained traction, with its share rising by 91 basis points month-on-month to 4.7 per cent, marking a nine-month high in May. This coincided with an increase in foreign investor participation.
 
In comparison, mobile, colocation, and internet-based trading (IBT) witnessed marginal moderation. Colocation had a share of 43.4 per cent, while mobile trading touched a five-year high of 22.9 per cent in FY27, up to May 2026.
 

More From This Section

Stock markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex drops 893 pts, Nifty ends at 23824; IT, metal, PSU Bank shares bleed

Stock market fall explained

Stock market fall explained: KOSPI crash, F&O expiry among key triggers

Arvind stock has surged 66% thus far in 2026.

Arvind zooms 66% in 2026; Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy' call

infosys, tcs

Nifty IT index slips 2%; TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, LTM, Wipro down up to 3%

share markets, markets

SIP-led capital markets story intact; JP Morgan prefers Angel One, CAMS

Topics : SEBI Stock Market NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

WhatsApp Journey Stocks to Watch TodaySouth Korea KOSPI CrashesJapan Sakana AIGold and Silver Rate TodayNIFTY IT Index TodayJapan PM Guwahati Visit CancelledStocks to Buy todayStock Market FallVedanta Stock Price