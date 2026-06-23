Sebi proposes to allow direct market access route to all investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed allowing direct market access (DMA) for all investors—a mechanism currently open only to institutional investors. DMA allows buying and selling securities without relying on a broker's intermediary dealing desk.

In a consultation paper floated on Monday, Sebi noted that with technological advancement, benefits arising out of DMA may be passed on to other categories of clients, subject to risk management checks applicable for respective categories.

“It is understood that exchanges have the flexibility to extend DMA facility to other client categories; however, as suggested by MIIs, for further clarity, the line ‘Currently this facility is available for institutional clients’ is proposed to be removed,” Sebi noted.

In May 2023, the market regulator allowed DMA to registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) for participating in exchange-traded commodity derivatives (ETCDs). It has now proposed extending DMA for ETCDs to other investor categories.

The regulator noted that the proposal follows requests from market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) to harmonise the provisions of DMA for the commodity derivatives segment.

“It has been proposed for exchanges to specify from time to time the categories of investors to whom the DMA facility can be extended for ETCDs, as is the present requirement for other segments,” it added.

In the NSE cash market segment, DMA gained traction, with its share rising by 91 basis points month-on-month to 4.7 per cent, marking a nine-month high in May. This coincided with an increase in foreign investor participation.

In comparison, mobile, colocation, and internet-based trading (IBT) witnessed marginal moderation. Colocation had a share of 43.4 per cent, while mobile trading touched a five-year high of 22.9 per cent in FY27, up to May 2026.