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Home / Markets / News / Sebi rejects Bajaj Hindusthan's jurisdiction plea in fund diversion probe

Sebi rejects Bajaj Hindusthan's jurisdiction plea in fund diversion probe

Market regulator says forensic audits cited by Bajaj Hindusthan did not examine accounts through which alleged fund diversion was carried out

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi had earlier said its investigation found prima facie evidence of diversion of Rs 318.5 crore through Ojas Industries and Rs 870.6 crore through Bajaj Power Generation, besides misleading disclosures in annual reports.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has rejected preliminary objections raised by Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited and its promoters, Shishir Bajaj and Kushagra Bajaj, in an alleged fund diversion case.
 
The regulator’s probe relates to the alleged diversion of funds through Ojas Industries and Bajaj Power Generation, along with alleged non-disclosure of related-party transactions between FY11 and FY22.
 
Sebi had earlier said its investigation found prima facie evidence of diversion of Rs 318.5 crore through Ojas Industries and Rs 870.6 crore through Bajaj Power Generation, besides misleading disclosures in annual reports.
 
The company argued that forensic audits conducted by Deloitte and Mazars during Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-mandated debt restructuring exercises had found no diversion or misappropriation of funds and, therefore, Sebi lacked jurisdiction to pursue the matter.
 
 
However, Sebi rejected the defence, noting that the forensic audits did not examine the bank accounts of OIPL and BPGPL, through which the alleged diversion was said to have taken place.

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Topics : SEBI Bajaj Hindusthan Bajaj Power

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

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