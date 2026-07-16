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Home / Markets / News / Sebi resolves over 5,000 investors' complaints in June via SCORES platform

Sebi resolves over 5,000 investors' complaints in June via SCORES platform

The regulator received 5,035 fresh investor complaints and disposed of 5,037 through its SCORES platform in June, bringing the total number of pending cases down to 5,524

SEBI

Sebi clarified that the pending complaints figure also includes complaints where entities or designated bodies have submitted their ATRs to investors within the stipulated time (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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Sebi has disposed of a little over 5,000 complaints through its online grievance redressal platform SCORES in June, according to a notice by the capital markets regulator.

As many as 17 complaints were pending for more than three months on SCORES as of June-end involving entities such as Aditya Birla Money Ltd, Finolex Industries, and HBL Power Systems, according to Sebi data.

The regulator's grievance platform received 5,035 fresh complaints in June, while 5,037 complaints were disposed of during the month.

As a result, the number of pending complaints declined from 5,537 to 5,524 as of June 30, 2026, Sebi said in a notice on Wednesday.

 

The markets watchdog also reported that entities took an average of four days to submit the action taken reports (ATRs) on investor complaints during June, while the average resolution time for first-time level review complaints stood at eight days.

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Sebi clarified that the pending complaints figure also includes complaints where entities or designated bodies have submitted their ATRs to investors within the stipulated time, but the complaints remain pending, allowing investors to seek a review if they are dissatisfied with the response.

Under SCORES 2.0, complaints are automatically forwarded to the entity concerned, and they have 21 days to submit the ATR to the investor.

If investors are not satisfied with the response, they can seek a first-level review within 15 days, following which the complaint is examined by a designated body that submits the ATR.

Investors can also seek a second-level review in another 15 days if they remain dissatisfied. In such cases, Sebi directly examines the matter and submits its ATR.

Complaints are also treated as disposed of if investors opt for the online disputes redressal (ODR) mechanism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India stock-related complaints

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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