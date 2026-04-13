Sebi's consultative approach cuts IPO rejections sharply in FY26

Industry players attribute the decline to improved engagement between issuers and the regulator. Sebi now allows more time for companies to respond to queries raised during scrutiny — a shift from the earlier emphasis on clearing initial public offerings (IPOs) within a three-month window, with documents often returned in case of significant discrepancies.

Some investment bankers also attribute the fall in rejections to a better understanding among issuers of potential red flags, including the use of funds for marketing, prior allotments, debt issuances, and classification of promoters.

“What we are witnessing is the emergence of a far more seamless and mature IPO ecosystem. Sebi’s approach of engaging early with lead managers, while allowing room for timely course correction, has created a more predictable and efficient process. The sharp reduction in returns is a clear indicator of this transformation,” said Mahavir Lunawat, Chairman and Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors.

The number of IPOs withdrawn also declined to 16 in FY26, from 19 in the previous year. The drop in both rejections and withdrawals comes at a time when the primary market scaled record highs.

As many as 112 companies raised ₹1.8 trillion through mainboard IPOs in FY26, surpassing the ₹1.62 trillion mobilised via 78 IPOs in FY25. This marks the first time Indian markets have seen record fund-raising in two consecutive years, bucking the typical pattern of a slowdown following a strong year.

“The focus now is on efficient scrutiny rather than faster clearances. Firms and investment bankers are being given a more reasonable timeframe to address regulatory queries, compared to the earlier 7–10 day window. Longer pendency, which was earlier frowned upon, has seen some regulatory accommodation over the past year,” said a legal expert involved in capital markets issuances.

Investment bankers noted that despite deeper engagement, approval timelines have not been materially impacted. The market saw as many as 13 approvals within a single week, underscoring Sebi’s continued pace of clearances.

“Companies are now more careful in drafting IPO documents — identifying and resolving issues that had led to rejections earlier, such as fund utilisation, capital structure concerns, or deemed public offers. Where ambiguity persists, issuers are increasingly opting for the confidential filing route to assess gaps and engage with the regulator,” said Kaushik Mukherjee, partner at CMS IndusLaw.