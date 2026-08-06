Sebi's investor education spend remains flat at ₹2.25 crore in FY26

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) spent ₹2.25 crore on investor education in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), broadly unchanged from the previous year, even as its overall Investor Protection Fund balance rose to ₹965 crore.

The markets regulator had ₹761.5 crore in the fund at the end of the previous financial year, according to its annual report.

Sebi's total utilisation from the Investor Protection Fund increased to ₹4.7 crore in FY26 from ₹2.69 crore in the previous fiscal.

Spending on seminars and workshops rose sharply to ₹1.43 crore from ₹23 lakh, while expenditure on financial literacy increased to ₹99.7 lakh from ₹19.39 lakh.

The regulator earned ₹67.7 crore as income from investments, up 58 per cent from ₹42.9 crore in the previous fiscal. However, income from other receipts declined to ₹140.6 crore from ₹188.1 crore.