Sebi's investor education spend remains flat at ₹2.25 crore in FY26
Investor Protection Fund balance rose to Rs 965 crore in FY26, while higher investment income boosted the corpus despite investor education spending remaining unchanged
BS Reporter Mumbai
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) spent ₹2.25 crore on investor education in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), broadly unchanged from the previous year, even as its overall Investor Protection Fund balance rose to ₹965 crore.
The markets regulator had ₹761.5 crore in the fund at the end of the previous financial year, according to its annual report.
Sebi's total utilisation from the Investor Protection Fund increased to ₹4.7 crore in FY26 from ₹2.69 crore in the previous fiscal.
Spending on seminars and workshops rose sharply to ₹1.43 crore from ₹23 lakh, while expenditure on financial literacy increased to ₹99.7 lakh from ₹19.39 lakh.
The regulator earned ₹67.7 crore as income from investments, up 58 per cent from ₹42.9 crore in the previous fiscal. However, income from other receipts declined to ₹140.6 crore from ₹188.1 crore.
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 10:19 PM IST