Sebi sets December 2026 deadline for net settlement of FPI trades

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has operationalised its earlier proposal to allow net settlement of funds for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the cash market, setting a deadline of December 31, 2026, for implementation.

The move is aimed at easing liquidity pressures and lowering transaction costs for FPIs, who have been aggressive sellers of domestic equities in recent years.

Market participants had flagged that the existing gross settlement framework at the custodian level led to higher funding requirements and forex-related costs, especially during periods of heavy trading such as index rebalancing.

Under the revised framework, FPIs will be allowed to net fund obligations for “outright transactions” — those involving only a purchase or only a sale in a security within a settlement cycle.

Trades where both buy and sell transactions occur in the same security during the cycle will continue to be settled on a gross basis.

The regulator has clarified that while fund obligations can be netted, settlement of securities between FPIs and custodians will continue on a gross basis. Statutory levies such as securities transaction tax (STT) and stamp duty will also remain unchanged and be applied on delivery.

Sebi said that in cases where outright purchases exceed outright sales, FPIs will have to fund the residual amount along with non-nettable obligations. However, surplus proceeds from outright sales cannot be adjusted against purchase obligations arising from non-outright trades.

In the circular, Sebi has illustrated that the pay-in obligation can fall by half compared to the current gross settlement mechanism.

Sebi has said the implementation standards will be finalised by the Custodians and Designated Depository Participants Standards Setting Forum in consultation with stakeholders. Exchanges, clearing corporations, custodians, and FPIs have been asked to put in place necessary systems ahead of the deadline.

Sebi clears four IPO proposals

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given its go-ahead to four initial public offerings (IPOs). The companies that received approval include logistics firm Yatayat Corporation, asset manager EAAA India Alternatives, residential developer Grand Housing, and electrical equipment maker MV Electrosystems.