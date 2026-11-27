Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said the market regulator takes minority shareholders' interests very seriously and supports the role of proxy advisory firms in flagging governance concerns.

Investor protection remains one of Sebi's key priorities, Pandey said.

When asked about the Tata Steel-APL Apollo Tubes proposed deal, he said proxy advisory firms have every right to raise issues concerning minority shareholders, adding that public discussions and media scrutiny of such concerns are welcome.

"Minority shareholders' interest is very important to us. Proxy advisers have every right to bring issues to the fore. They represent minority shareholders, and we support them when they raise such concerns. Investor protection is one of the most important things for us," Pandey said on the sidelines of an event here.

The remarks come amid concerns raised by proxy advisory firms over the deal's structure, valuation, and protection of APL Apollo's minority shareholders.

Tata Steel on Monday said it has executed an agreement to acquire the entire 26.6 per cent promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd for Rs 15,510 crore and plans to take over another 26 per cent in the pipes and tubes maker through an open offer of Rs 16,756 crore, a move that will increase the Tata group firm's downstream production capabilities three times.