The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking into the proposed Tata Steel-APL Apollo transaction, with protection of minority shareholders remaining a key priority for the regulator, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

“We take minority shareholders’ rights very seriously. Investor protection is very important,” Pandey told journalists on the sidelines of Assocham’s 17th Capital Markets Conference.

The regulator is yet to receive the revised contours of the proposed transaction after Tata Steel publicly indicated that it would re-examine the structure. Under takeover regulations, the draft offer document is ordinarily required to be filed within five working days of the public announcement. Sebi is expected to wait for the revised proposal before proceeding further.

The regulator’s comments come after institutional investors and proxy advisory firms raised concerns over the proposed transaction, prompting Tata Steel Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer T V Narendran to assure investors that the structure would be reviewed.

The proposed transaction involves Tata Steel acquiring a controlling stake in APL Apollo Tubes while APL Apollo acquires Tata Steel’s downstream tubes and colour-coated steel businesses.

Under the announced structure, Tata Steel agreed to acquire a 26.6 per cent promoter stake in APL Apollo for ₹15,510 crore and make an open offer for another 26 per cent at ₹2,301.40 per share, involving a maximum consideration of ₹16,756 crore.

APL Apollo, meanwhile, would acquire Tata Steel’s downstream businesses — including its tubes division, Khopoli unit and Tata Steel Colors — for ₹28,000 crore.

Tata Steel has already acquired around 9.91 per cent of APL Apollo through a block deal at ₹2,100 per share for approximately ₹5,825 crore.

The proposed transaction has faced scrutiny from institutional investors and proxy advisory firms over the valuation assigned to the businesses being transferred, the financing burden on APL Apollo and safeguards for its minority shareholders.

The concern centres on the simultaneous nature of the transaction: APL Apollo is expected to acquire Tata Steel’s downstream assets while Tata Steel becomes its controlling shareholder.

Investors have questioned whether the structure adequately protects minority shareholders as the ownership and capital structure of APL Apollo changes.

Pandey’s remarks indicate that Sebi is closely monitoring these issues, even as it awaits the revised transaction structure from the companies.

The overall transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and had earlier been targeted for completion by March 2027.