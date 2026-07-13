Sebi tightens staff conduct norms, sharpens conflict-of-interest rules

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified a slew of changes to its employee service regulations, sharpening conflict-of-interest norms, tightening investment curbs, and widening disclosure requirements.

Under the Sebi (Employees’ Service) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, the definition of ‘family’ and ‘dependent’ has been expanded to include adopted and stepchildren, as well as individuals substantially dependent on employees.

This broadens the scope of compliance obligations, especially in areas such as investments and disclosures.

In another major change, Sebi has imposed a two-year cooling-off period during which former employees cannot represent clients before the regulator in proceedings or settlements. Additionally, employees must disclose any job negotiations within a month of such engagement.

“An employee leaving the service on account of retirement or resignation or otherwise shall not appear before or against the Board on behalf of any other person in any matter or quasijudicial proceeding (including adjudication) or settlement or approval matter for a period of two years from the date of being relieved from service,” the amendment notification adds.

A key change is the introduction of a clear distinction between ‘prohibited’ and ‘permissible’ investments. Employees are now barred from investing directly in equities, equity-convertible instruments, and derivatives. However, investments via regulated pooled vehicles such as mutual funds and real estate investment trusts (REITs) are exempt.

“An employee or his family members shall not make any fresh investment in non-permitted investment, during the period of service of the employee with the Board,” states the notification.

The rules also cap exposure to certain regulated investment products at 25 per cent of an employee’s total investments. Limited exemptions have been carved out, including for employee stock options granted to spouses and discretionary portfolio management services.

Gift rules have been tightened, raising the disclosure threshold for gifts from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000, while clarifying acceptable customary exchanges.