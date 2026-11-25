Sebi to ease KYC norms, centralise client details at registration agencies
The revised norms, effective December 24, will simplify client onboarding by eliminating repeated submission of supplementary KYC details and enabling portability of records
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday announced changes to simplify client onboarding, under which common supplementary know-your-customer (KYC) details will be centralised at KYC registration agencies (KRAs). Investors will not have to resubmit them to each intermediary. Intermediaries will be able to skip mobile number verification if the KRA database already shows the number as verified and Aadhaar-seeded. Records whose attributes, including either the current or permanent address, are verified against official databases will be tagged "validated" and will be portable across intermediaries. Intermediaries will also have to inform KRAs of account closures within five working days. The changes will come into force on December 24, 2026.
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Topics : SEBI Sebi norms KYC norms
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First Published: Nov 25 2026 | 5:49 PM IST