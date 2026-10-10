Sebi to issue closing auction guidelines in a week: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is examining comments received on its consultation paper on the Closing Auction Session (CAS) and may issue guidelines in about a week, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Saturday.

The consultation paper was aimed at addressing concerns regarding the settlement price of derivatives on expiry days and had received over 20,000 comments from traders and industry stakeholders.

The regulator is also working to simplify digital onboarding for persons resident outside India (PROIs), allowing them to access Indian markets without requiring their physical presence. Sebi has received more than 400 comments on the proposal and will issue a circular shortly, Pandey said at the second Capital Market Confluence organised by the Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers’ Forum in Mumbai.

Separately, the regulator is exploring a graded compliance framework for stock brokers based on their scale, client exposure and technology dependence, as part of efforts to make regulation simpler and more proportionate.

Sebi is also targeting the end of November to bring certain transactions, including tender offers, buybacks and offers for sale, within the interoperability framework. These transactions currently require parallel clearing arrangements, increasing costs and compliance requirements, Pandey said.

The proposed changes are expected to improve capital efficiency and reduce compliance costs while preserving settlement safety.

He highlighted recent regulatory measures, including the rationalisation of penalties for stock brokers across exchanges, changes to the technical-glitch framework and the introduction of a common, principle-based advertisement code for specified Sebi-regulated entities.

The regulator is also reviewing the Depositories and Participants Regulations to simplify rules and strengthen fraud prevention.

On technology, Pandey said Sebi would shortly issue guidelines for the responsible use of artificial intelligence and machine learning. These would follow a tiered approach, with clear accountability, data controls, kill switches and human oversight.