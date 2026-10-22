Sebi warns investors against fraudulent WhatsApp stock tip groups

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday cautioned investors against unregistered entities offering stock tips and trading calls through invitation-only WhatsApp groups, warning of misleading profit claims and fraudulent practices.

The operators, often using overseas numbers, pose as market experts and encourage members to post fabricated profit testimonials to create an impression of credibility. Sebi said members are frequently invited to new groups through messages from different numbers after the original groups are suspended or banned.

The regulator advised investors to avoid acting on such tips, transferring money to suggested platforms or sharing trading account details, and to deal only with Sebi-registered intermediaries.