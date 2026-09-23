Sebi weighs steps to make derivatives mkt more balanced: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working to make the derivatives market more balanced with measures that will help the segment in a ‘positive sense’ rather than ‘unnecessarily disrupting’ it, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

His comments come at a time when investors’ losses continue to remain high in the futures and options segment, despite several measures introduced by the market regulator since 2024.

“The derivative market is very important—and it is a link between cash and futures. We can’t brush aside and say that derivative has one product—the problem we have faced are particularly relating to index options which are short dated around the period of expiry. Unfortunately, the market is tilted in favour of options trading,” Pandey noted.

He added that the regulator needs to work on longer-term derivatives, futures and longer-dated stock options.

“On our part, if there is anything that we can do in terms of margins, etc., we are looking into it…There are different issues around margin or longer term—we are prepared to look into it,” the chairman added on the sidelines.

In his speech at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, Pandey highlighted that while banks have been central to India’s development—providing credit, monitoring borrowers, building relationships and financing businesses and projects—the financing requirements of the economy have become more diverse as it has grown and become more sophisticated.

“The question before us is not whether India's growth should be financed by banks or markets. We need both. And we need both to be strong. Banks and capital markets are not competing destinations. They are complementary parts of the same financing ecosystem. And over the last decade, the role of securities markets within this ecosystem has expanded significantly,” he said.

The Sebi chairman also noted that policymakers will need to deliberate on simplifying taxation of debt instruments, as it plays an important part for investors.

Pandey also highlighted steps taken to deepen India’s corporate bond market, which now has around Rs 61 trillion outstanding—equivalent to roughly 55 per cent of outstanding bank credit to industry and services.

Sebi has lowered the mandatory threshold for using the Electronic Book Provider platform to Rs 20 crore from Rs 50 crore, cut the listing timeline for public debt issues to T+3 working days from T+6, and reduced the minimum face value for privately placed debt securities to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1 lakh.

The regulator has also introduced liquidity windows for non-convertible securities and launched a pilot for tokenising corporate bonds under Demat 2.0. On the equity side, Pandey said IPO and rights issue timelines had been shortened and listing norms rationalised for large issuers, alongside a proposed review of the Accredited Investor Framework.