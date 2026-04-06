SEDEMAC Mechatronics jumps 11% to all-time high on record ECU sales growth

SEDEMAC Mechatronics Share Price Today: Shares of recently listed Pune-based company SEDEMAC Mechatronics were in high demand and hit a fresh peak on the bourses in Monday’s trading session, April 6, 2026, after the company announced a business update.

The automotive and industrial applications maker’s share price climbed as much as 11.67 per cent to a historical high of ₹1,708.60 per share on the NSE after the company announced that it has achieved highest-ever annual/trailing twelve month (TTM) sales of control-intensive ECUs.

Though the counter pared some gains, it continued to witness strong investor demand. At 11:37 AM, SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares were trading at ₹1,691 apiece, up 10.52 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,530 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty50 , meanwhile, was at 22,614, down 99 points or 0.44 per cent.

So far in the session, a total of 0.31 million equity shares of SEDEMAC Mechatronics, worth ₹54 crore, have changed hands across the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹7,476.54 crore on the NSE.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics announces business update

The rally in SEDEMAC Mechatronics’ share price came after the company announced that the number of Control-Intensive ECUs sold during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26) stood at 1,043,025, marking a sharp rise of 65.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 631,893 units in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

For FY26, Control-Intensive ECU sales rose 60 per cent Y-o-Y to 3,901,075 units from 2,438,518 units reported in the previous fiscal year, according to an exchange filing.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO details

The company made its Dalal Street debut on March 11 after raising ₹1,087.35 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares began trading on the NSE at ₹1,535 per share, a premium of 13.5 per cent over the issue price of ₹1,352. The stock has gained 26.37 per cent from its issue price and remains up nearly 11.30 per cent from its listing price.