Sedemac Mechatronics share price today hit a new high of ₹2,938.60, soaring 12 per cent intraday on the BSE on a healthy business outlook. In the past month, the stock has rallied 49 per cent.

As per data, the stock price of the auto parts & equipments company has more than doubled or zoomed 117 per cent against its IPO issue price of ₹1,352 per share. On the stock exchanges, shares of Sedemac Mechatronics were listed on March 11, 2026.

Sedemac Mechatronics overview, Q4 results

Sedemac Mechatronics is a supplier of control-intensive, critical-to-the-application electronic control units (ECUs) to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the mobility and industrial markets in India, the United States, and Europe.

Flagship products include ISG (Integrated starter generator) ECUs, EFI (Electronic fuel injection) ECUs, combined ISG+EFI ECUs, MCUs (Motor control units) for electric vehicles, electric machines (magnetos / motors) for both engine-powered and electric bicycles and 2/3W and GCs.

It has a 35 per cent market share of the domestic ISG ECU market (2W, 3W combined) in terms of volume & is amongst the top 4 players. It is also a leader in India for genset controllers (GC) with an estimated market share of 75 per cent-77 per cent, and is amongst the key global players with a market share of 14 per cent globally.

It is the first company in India to develop, design and manufacture sensorless commutation (SLC) based integrated starter generators (ISG) ECUs for 2/3Ws ICE powered vehicles.

In financial year 2025-26 (FY26), the company sold more than 3.9 million of control intensive ECUs, which was more than 60 per cent compared to FY25. The majority of the company’s revenue comes from the sale of control intensive ECUs.

READ | Should you sell in the market rally today? What analysts suggest In January to March 2026 (Q4FY26), Sedemac’s profit jumped nearly fourfold at ₹32.08 crore, against ₹8.61 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations grew 60 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹287.71 crore from ₹179.92 crore in the previous year quarter.

Brokerages view on Sedemac Mechatronics

The company’s solutions are "designed-in" during the early R&D phases of an OEM's platform. Because these components are fundamental to the equipment's function, switching costs for OEMs are technically and commercially high, providing long-term revenue visibility. Its lifecycle-wide support ensures dependable performance and strengthens customer confidence in mission-critical applications. Its key clientele includes TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra, Kirloskar Oil Engines, and Generac, among others, SBI Securities had said in an IPO note.

Sedemac comes across as a unique and focused technology play in the domestic auto-ancillary space operating in a niche powertrain ecosystem with strong OEM relationships and leadership positions in ISG ECUs and genset controllers. It has a lean balance sheet, clocks healthy 20 per cent Ebitda margins and has a capital efficient business model with RoE/RoCE >20 per cent, ICICI Securities said in an IPO note.

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