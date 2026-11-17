Jewellery retailer Senco Gold's share price rose over 8 per cent on Tuesday after the company achieved the highest-ever retail net sales value during the Dhanteras and Diwali festive season.

The company's counter at 11:18 AM was trading 3.83 per cent higher at ₹323.65 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.60 per cent at 25,442. In intraday trade, the stock gained 8.3 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹337 per share.

In an exchange filing, the company said that it has delivered a record performance during the 41- day festive period from October 1, 2026 to November 11, 2026, achieving its highest-ever retail net sales value (NSV) of over ₹2,426 crore during the Dhanteras and Diwali festive season.

The exchange filing further added that “despite significant volatility and elevated gold prices”, it registered an impressive 26 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year. The strong performance was driven by higher customer footfalls, increased transaction volumes, robust new customer acquisition and healthy growth across both Company-owned and franchise-operated showrooms, it said.

“The Company also achieved its highest-ever topline of over ₹5,000 crore in H1 FY27 and crossed the significant milestone of ₹10,000 crore in sales on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis, reflecting its sustained growth momentum and increasing scale of operations,” Senco Gold said.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that Senco Gold has been oscillating in a range (₹355-290 zone) for more than 2 months. A decisive break on either side of this range could lead to the next short-term directional move. “A close above ₹355 could lead the stock towards ₹390-395 levels; conversely, a fall below ₹290 could drag it towards ₹270-260 levels in the near term,” he said.

Suvankar Sen, Managing Director & CEO, Senco Gold, said the Company adopted a focused and comprehensive marketing strategy during the 41-day festive period.

Over the weekend, Senco Gold reported its second quarter of FY27 in which the firm's consolidated net profit surged 71 per cent year-on-year to ₹83.5 crore while revenue increased 34 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,059 crore. However, it’s Ebita fell 15 per cent y-o-y to ₹90.2 crore, while the Ebitda margin contracted by 260 basis points to 4.4 per cent during the July-September quarter of FY27. “The Dhanteras Shagun campaign, supported by the launch of several new jewellery collections, was designed to capture the festive buying sentiment, with a particular emphasis on affordable yet aspirational jewellery in the ₹50,000 – ₹2,00,000 price range, catering to the diverse preferences of festive shoppers,” he said.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal noted that Senco Gold reported consolidated revenue growth of 34 per cent y-o-y supported by festive and wedding demand. SSSG stood at 19 per cent, broadly in line with peers. Consumer preference continued

to shift toward lightweight jewellery. It also added that the average purchase weight declined 10-12 per cent y-o-y, while ticket sizes increased. Old gold exchange exceeded 55 per cent of business in Q2, reflecting the continued appeal of exchange-led purchases.