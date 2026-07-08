Sensex dips 600pts intraday, Nifty at 24,207 on West Asia crisis, oil surge

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 fell on Wednesday as investors assessed the implications of renewed West Asia tensions. The BSE Sensex touched a low of 77,555.52, down 625 points or 0.80 per cent in morning deals, while the Nifty 50 made a low of 24,207.20, down 191 points or 0.79 per cent.

As of 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading 488 points, or 0.62 per cent lower at 77,689, while the NSE Nifty index was down 149 points, or 0.61 per cent at 24,250.

Stock market crash today: Key reasons

West Asia tensions: The US military unleashed a new wave of strikes against Iran on Tuesday and revoked a license allowing the country to sell oil after three tankers were hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz. "The renewed US- Iran tensions have put a temporary question mark on this positive development," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Oil prices: Oil prices gained after the recent strikes. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 2.55 per cent at $76.05 per barrel in futures trade, while US WTI crude surged 2.34 per cent to quote at $72.09. ALSO READ: BPCL, HPCL, IOCL slip up to 4%; ONGC gains 2% as crude oil prices rise Oil prices gained after the recent strikes. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 2.55 per cent at $76.05 per barrel in futures trade, while US WTI crude surged 2.34 per cent to quote at $72.09.

"With the renewed US-Iran tensions and the consequent spike in Brent crude to $76, the market is again back to uncertain territory. How long this would last and what would be its consequences are now in the realm of uncertainty," Vijayakumar said.

Rupee weakens: The rupee slipped 20 paise to 95.16 against the greenback in early trade on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 47 paise to close at 94.96. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.08, up 0.06 per cent.

Asian markets fall: Asian markets traded lower as equities digested global tech de-risking alongside overnight geopolitical shock waves. At last check, South Korea's Kospi was down 3.3 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.82 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.56 per cent lower.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street indices closed in the red, weighed down by losses in chipmakers due to mounting doubts about the sustainability AI-driven rally. The Nasdaq Composite led the losses as it declined 1.16 per cent. The S&P 500 fell 0.45 per cent, while Dow Jones lost 0.25 per cent.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, ITC and IndigGo were the top losers, down more than 2 per cent each. Maruti, Bajaj Finance, HUL, RIL and BEL were other major laggards. Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the only gainers.