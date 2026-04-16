Sensex down 1,000 pts from day's high, Nifty at 24,100; key reasons here

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains on Thursday to trade in the red. Around 2:30 pm, the BSE Sensex was down 770 points, or nearly 1 per cent, at 77,956, from the day’s high of 78,730.32. The index touched a low of 77,674.93, down more than 1,000 points, or 1.3 per cent.

Similarly, the Nifty 50 index hit an intraday low of 24,102.80, down 298.15 points, or 1.22 per cent, from the day’s high of 24,400.95. At last check, the index was flat with a negative bias at 24,220.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Metal index gained more than 1 per cent, followed by Nifty IT, which rose 0.8 per cent. Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas were the laggards. The Nifty Bank index, which tracks the movement of 14 listed banks, pared gains to trade flat. The Nifty Private Bank index was down 0.16 per cent. However, broader markets remained resilient, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gaining over 0.6 per cent each.

Here's why markets are volatile today:

Profit booking: Investors booked gains after the sharp early-session rally, resulting in a pullback in both indices. While all sectoral indices opened in the green, at the time of writing, Nifty Auto, Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, Healthcare, and Oil & Gas were trading in the red.

On Wednesday, the Sensex surged 1,263.67 points, or 1.64 per cent, to close at 78,111.24, while the Nifty advanced 388.65 points, or 1.63 per cent, to end at 24,231.30.

Uncertainty around US-Iran tensions: While the improving global cues and renewed optimism around US–Iran talks have helped ease concerns, the uncertainty still persists. Iranian officials are set to meet Pakistan’s army chief, Asif Munir, in Tehran today to discuss messages exchanged between Tehran and Washington. Meanwhile, the White House on Wednesday expressed optimism about a potential deal, indicating that a second round of talks could likely take place in Pakistan.

Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said the broader sentiment remains cautiously optimistic but largely news-driven, with near-term direction likely to be shaped by geopolitical developments, crude oil trends and institutional flows.

Sensex expiry: Markets also remained volatile as Thursday marked the weekly expiry of Sensex derivatives. Expiry-day sessions typically witness heightened volatility due to the unwinding and rollover of positions, often resulting in sharp intraday swings in index levels.

Technical view

From a technical standpoint, Ponmudi said the index is now facing immediate resistance near the 24,400 level. A sustained breakout above this zone could accelerate upward momentum and drive the index towards the 24,800–25,000 levels.

"On the downside, the 24,000 mark remains a crucial psychological and technical support. Holding above this level will be essential to maintain the current bullish structure and support further upside. The near-term outlook remains positive, with confirmation of continued recovery dependent on sustained follow-through buying above key resistance levels," he added.