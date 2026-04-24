Stock Market crash: Extending the losses for the third consecutive session, Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading sharply lower on Friday, April 24, amid weakness IT stocks, elevated crude oil prices, and persistent global uncertainty.

Around 12:00 PM, the BSE Sensex benchmark was down 954 points, or 1.23 per cent, at 76,710. The NSE Nifty50 slipped 274 points, or 1.13 per cent, to 23,899.25.

The Sensex touched a low of 76,680.75, down 983.253 points, or 1.26 per cent. Likewise, the Nifty 50 hit an intraday low of 23,893.40, down 279.65 points, or 1.15 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE On the sectoral front, all indices were trading in red. The Nifty IT was the top laggard down nearly 5 pr cent, followed by Nifty Metal, Pharma, Realty, Healthcare, and Consumer Durables falling over 1 per cent each. Among others, Nifty Auto, Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, Oil & Gas, and Chemicals slipped up to 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, India VIX rose to 19.32 levels, up by nearly 4 per cent, indicating heightened volatility and caution in the near term.

In today's sell-off, investors lost around ₹6 trillion, as the total market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies slipped to ₹460 trillion, compared with the previous session's all-India market capitalisation of ₹466\.10 trillion.

Stock Market Crash Today: Here's why the Sensex, Nifty are falling today:

IT stocks drag markets lower: IT stocks came under sharp selling pressure, with the Nifty IT index falling nearly 4 per cent as heavyweights like LTIMindtree, Infosys, Coforge and Mphasis dropped up to 6 per cent. Weak guidance from Infosys, concerns over AI-led disruption, and persistent global uncertainty weighed on sentiment, making the sector the top drag on markets.

​G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, said the medium-to-long-term outlook for the IT sector remains bleak, and the wealth creation story appears to be over. Even before the threat of AI, dollar revenue growth was modest at 2-4 per cent, and that is now expected to slow further to 0-2 per cent or even slip into negative territory.

READ | Nifty IT dives 4% amid sharp sell-off; Infosys, LTM, Coforge worst-hit "However, in the short term, we could see a tactical upside of 10-15 per cent. This is because many of these stocks have already been significantly 'punished' in terms of valuation, providing a more appealing entry point. Additionally, the integration of AI into operations, the depreciation of the rupee, and the restoration of buyback facilities in the budget provide some near-term support. While these factors may trigger a relief rally, I have serious doubts about the sector's ability to create long-term wealth from here," he said.

Crude oil remains above $100/barrel: Brent crude is trading near the $106 per barrel level, supported by persistent supply concerns amid escalating US–Iran tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said elevated crude oil prices, holding above $105 per barrel, remain the key drag, intensifying concerns over inflation, India’s import bill, and overall macro balance. "At the same time, the Indian rupee is under pressure due to higher oil prices and continued capital outflows, adding to market volatility," he added.

Concerns around US-Iran war: Investors are cautious amid the lack of clear progress toward a peace deal between Washington and Tehran. Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain elevated. According to reports, US President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the military to “shoot and kill” Iranian boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the country remains united against external aggression and warned that any aggressor would face consequences.

READ | Markets unprepared for a steep petrol, diesel price hike: Analysts "Market has been continuously responding to bad news and hopes emanating from a potential deal on the West Asia conflict. A mid to long-term market direction will emerge only from clarity on the conflict resolution, particularly on the opening of the Hormuz Strait. Till then crude price will continue to fluctuate impacting the market in the process," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

Technical view

According to SBI Securities, for Nifty, the zone of 23,790-23,810 will act as a crucial support for the index while the resistance lies in the zone of 24,040-24,060. On the downside, if the index slips below the level of 23,790 then the next support is placed in the zone of 23,500-23,400. In an event of a surge above 24,060, the index can experience an extension of the rally towards 24,260.