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Home / Markets / News / Sensex falls 656pts intraday, Nifty at 24,265 as Tata stocks, crude weigh

Sensex falls 656pts intraday, Nifty at 24,265 as Tata stocks, crude weigh

Analysts said the key factor restraining a market rally was the strengthening Brent crude price, which once again has moved above $89 per barrel in the absence of a peace deal between the US and Iran.

Sensex falls 656pts intraday, Nifty at 24,265 as Tata stocks, crude weigh

Sensex falls 656pts intraday, Nifty at 24,265 as Tata stocks, crude weigh

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 3:47 PM IST

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Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 fell on Wednesday as higher crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. Selling in Tata group stocks following Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran's resignation also added to the negative sentiment.
 
The BSE Sensex made an intraday low of 77,497.93, down 656 points, or 0.84 per cent. Likewise, the Nifty 50 index lost 205 points, or 0.84 per cent, to hit a low of 24,265.95.
 
Analysts said the key factor restraining a market rally was the strengthening Brent crude price, which once again has moved above $89 per barrel in the absence of a peace deal between the US and Iran.
 
 
However, indices closed off day's low due to fag-end buying. The Sensex settled 187.90 points, or 0.24 pr cent lower at 77,966.35, while the Nifty closed at 24,435.95, down 35.75 points, or 0.15 per cent.
 
On the sectoral front, Nifty IT was the top loser, falling more than 1.5 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank index, however, bucked the trend to gain 2.05 per cent. The broader market indices ended on a mixed note, with both Nifty Midcap 100 adding 0.28 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 slipping 0.18 per cent.

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From the 30-share Sensex pack, TCS was the top loser, as it cracked 3.7 per cent, followed by M&M, Tata Steel, L&T and Eternal. 
 
The NSE’s advance-decline ratio favoured the bears, with 1,868 stocks declining against 1,504 that advanced.  CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates 
 
Why is markets falling today? Key factors 
 
Tata group stocks fall: Tata group stocks fell, with TCS dropping nearly 6 per cent intraday, after Chandrasekaran said he will not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027. TCS eerged as the top loser. Tata Motors PV, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Elxsi, Tata Communications, Tata Steel, Titan edged lower in the range of 1 to 2 per cent each.
 
Oil prices: Oil prices rose as doubts about a US-Iran peace deal and attacks on two ships fuelled ​concerns about supply disruptions. At last check, Brent futures gained 0.62 per cent to $89.46, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 0.82 per cent to $83.88. For India, crude remains the key variable as sustained high prices could pressure the import bill, inflation and corporate margins. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that the off and on in the US-Iran skirmishes continues with the latest attack by US military on a Panama-flagged container ship.
 
"Iran now appears to be hardening its stance on the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. This might keep crude prices elevated constraining a rally in the market," he said.
 
Nifty IT, FMCG fall: The Nifty IT and FMCG indices emerged as the biggest sectoral drags. The Nifty IT index fell around 2.5 per centin intraday move, with all 10 constituents trading below their previous closes. Meanwhile, the Nifty FMCG index declined 1.1 per cent.
 
Nifty technical view: Technically, Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities, said that the Nifty index moved closer to its 200-day DEMA support at 24,384 yesterday. A decisive close below this level could drag the index towards the next support at 24,000. On the upside, 24,630 and 24,750 are likely to act as key resistance levels.
 
Global markets: Weak global cues also weighed on domestic equities after Wall Street witnessed sharp losses overnight. Key Wall Street indices closed in the red ahead of the CPI data due later today. The S&P 500 index fell 0.32 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.34 per cent.

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Topics : Sensex Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets BSE Sensex Nifty 50

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:34 PM IST