Sensex jumps 592 pts intraday, Nifty reclaims 24,200: 4 factors behind rise

Stock market today: The bulls returned to the : The bulls returned to the Indian stock market on Thursday as investors cheered the decline in US bond yields and a positive sentiment in global peers. Today's rise has set the BSE barometer Sensex on track to snap its four-day losing run and Nifty its seven-day streak.

In intraday deals, Sensex surged 592.55 points or 0.77 per cent to 77,504.80. Its NSE counterpart, Nifty 50 , rose 147 points or 0.61 per cent to 24,225.45, led by gains in banking and IT stocks.

Stock market today: 4 factors behind rally

Here are the key factors driving the gains on Dalal Street today:

1. Decline in US bond yields

The US Treasuries extended gains after the US plans to buy back longer-maturity debt, boosting sentiment for Asian and other global markets, including India.

Just two weeks after releasing its planned schedule for buybacks this quarter, the Treasury Department on Wednesday said it's "increasing, by at least double, the size of liquidity support buyback operations" for securities dated from the 10-year to the 30-year sector. This move comes after long-dated government bond yields around the globe rose to significant levels this week - with the US 30-year trading at its highest since 2007. READ MORE

The US 30-year yield fell one basis point to 5.18 per cent after sliding nine basis points on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year yield dropped by a similar amount to 4.63 per cent, extending its six-basis-point decline in the previous session, as per a Bloomberg report. A decline in US bonds yields make riskier assets like stocks more attractive.

2. Global markets rejoice

Indian markets mirrored the positive sentiment in Asian peers and US stocks after US Treasury's move. MSCI’s Asia Pacific index rose 1.7 per cent, snapping a two-day losing streak. South Korea's Kospi index surged a whopping 6 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.35 per cent higher.

US stock futures also traded firm in Asian trading, building on gains after S&P 500 rose 0.21 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite 0.16 per cent in overnight.

3. Earnings optimism drives market

The India Inc's Q1 earnings season has come in better-than-expected, cheering investors. The Nifty 50 companies reported 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth in profit after tax (PAT) in Q1FY27, the highest growth in 10 quarters and well ahead of the 10 per cent growth estimated by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. READ MORE

The important takeaway from the Q1 results season is that earnings recovery is happening, and this has the potential to impart resilience to the market despite the external headwinds like strong crude prices, said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, earlier this week.

4. Technical outlook

The short-term bias leans cautiously positive, said Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct. He added that the market undertone would remain guarded below the crucial 24,300 mark.

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Hyundai Motor, BSE, IDFC First Bank, SpiceJet He pegs immediate support at 24,000. "A sustained breakout above 24,300 is needed to confirm a recovery toward the 24,450 zone, with any potential softening in crude prices likely serving as a key catalyst," according to him.

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