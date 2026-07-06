Sensex, Nifty end at highest levels in 10 weeks on HDFC Bank, oil boost

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on Monday, closing at their highest levels in 10 weeks, supported by gains in heavyweight HDFC Bank, easing crude oil prices and foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows. The Sensex ended the session at 78,285, up 521 points, or 0.7 per cent. The Nifty, meanwhile, ended the session at 24,430, up 160 points, or 0.7 per cent. For the Nifty, Monday's close was the highest since April 21, 2026. For the Sensex, it was the highest closing level since April 22, 2026. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood at ₹482 trillion, up ₹2.1 trillion.

Most of the Sensex's gains came from HDFC Bank, which rose 3.6 per cent and was both the biggest gainer among Sensex stocks and the biggest contributor to the index's gains. Contribution to index gains depends on a stock's weight and its price movement on a given day. The private lender benefited from healthy business growth. HDFC Bank reported a 15.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in gross advances and a 14.7 per cent rise in deposits at the end of the June quarter (Q1FY27), according to its provisional business update over the weekend.

Easing crude oil prices also boosted investor sentiment. Brent crude spot prices declined 1 per cent on Monday and were trading at $72.04 a barrel. Lower oil prices improve the outlook for corporate earnings by easing inflationary pressures. The narrowing monsoon deficit and FPIs turning net buyers after months of heavy selling have also added to investor optimism. FPIs have been net buyers of Indian equities worth ₹2,985 crore in July. However, so far in 2026, they have been net sellers to the tune of ₹2.7 trillion.

Realty stocks gained, with the Nifty Realty index rising 1.8 per cent. Market breadth was weak, with 2,366 stocks declining and 1,985 advancing.

“Indian equities traded with a positive bias despite mixed global cues, supported by stable crude prices. Continued softness in crude would support inflation, the current account balance, OMC profitability, and overall macro stability. Globally, profit-booking in crowded AI-led trades impacted markets, while India could perform well, led by large-caps, due to an improvement in the trend of FII inflows. On the domestic front, financials, autos, realty, and oil & gas led the gains. Financials were supported by expectations of healthy private bank earnings, while autos benefited from strong volume trends and improving demand outlook. Realty remained buoyed by resilient housing demand,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments.