Sensex, Nifty fall 1.5% intraday as Iran war enters 5th week; key reasons

Stock market crash reasons today: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 opened deep in the red on Monday as the West Asia conflict entered its fifth week, with no signs of easing. As of 9:35 AM, the Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 opened deep in the red on Monday as the West Asia conflict entered its fifth week, with no signs of easing. As of 9:35 AM, the BSE Sensex traded 690 points lower, or 0.93 per cent, at 72,898. Likewise, the NSE Nifty index was down 183 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 22,636.

The BSE Sensex made an intraday low of 72,391.98, down 1,192 points, or 1.6 per cent, while the Nifty index dipped 349 points, or 1.5 per cent, to hit a low of 22,470.15.

From the Nifty 50 pack, only 11 stocks gained, while the rest traded in the red. Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finance were the biggest laggards.

India VIX, the fear gauge index, spiked 7 per cent to cross the 28 mark, reflecting heightened market nervousness and suggesting that traders should prepare for sharp price swings.

Stock market crash today: Key reasons

West Asia crisis: Equity market weakness was driven largely by renewed tensions in West Asia. The conflict has now entered its fifth week. V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said that there are signs of escalation in the war, with the Houthis joining the conflict and the US sending additional troops to reinforce its position.

Rising oil prices: Rising oil prices are weighing heavily on risk appetite. Brent crude rose over 3 per cent to $116.12 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate was quoted at $102.96 per barrel.

Asian markets fall: Today’s decline in Indian headline indices was in line with the fall in Asian markets. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 4.5 per cent in morning trading to 50,979.54. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.2 per cent to 8,417.00. South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.2 per cent to 5,264.32. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.7 per cent to 24,519.63, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.7 per cent to 3,884.57.

The drops in Asia follow deep declines on Wall Street last Friday, marking a fifth straight losing week—its longest such streak in nearly four years.

High inflation risk: Vijayakumar said that the Goldilocks macro scenario that India had before the war has almost disappeared. Instead of high GDP growth, low inflation, moderate fiscal and current account deficits, and expectations of higher corporate earnings growth in FY27, the outlook has worsened.

"We now face prospects of lower GDP growth, higher inflation, higher fiscal and current account deficits, and lower earnings growth for FY27," he said.

High valuations: Vijayakumar added that the market has largely discounted these negatives, as reflected in the decline in the Nifty trailing PE ratio to about 19.9 times. "This is fair, but not yet cheap. However, there are segments that are attractively valued, such as financials," he said.