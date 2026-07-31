Sensex, Nifty gain 2% in July led by IT; 50% of BSE 500 stocks underperform
Among sectoral indices, the BSE IT surged 16% followed by Consumer Durables (9%), Realty (8%) and Auto (6%). On the flip side, Capital Goods and Power indices declined 7% and 6%, respectively.
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
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Over half of the BSE 500 stocks, which contributed 87 per cent of the total market capitalisation of the BSE listed companies, underperformed the market in July by recording a gain of less than 1 per cent. As many as 280 stocks declined up to 22 per cent in July. In comparison, the BSE Sensex, BSE 500 and BSE Midcap indices recorded positive returns between 1 per cent and 2 per cent. However, the BSE Smallcap index was down 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty 500 indices were up in the range of 1.4 per cent and 2.1 per cent in July. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bandhan Bank, Thermax, Tejas Networks, Sulzon Energy, GE Vernova T&D India, Siemens Energy India and Gujarat Energy were among notable stocks that saw market value erosion in the range of 15 per cent to 20 per cent in July. Meanwhile, share price of Kalyan Jewellers India zoomed 63 per cent this month. eClerx Services, C E Info Systems, Lodha Developers, HEG, Info Edge (India), LTM, HCL Technologies and Persistent Systems appreciated in the range of 26 per cent to 46 per cent. ALSO READ: Sensex, Nifty in August: Will bulls repeat history? 11-yr data decoded Analysts attributed the select stock outperformance to Q1 earnings and renewed buying in IT sector amid the global AI-trade sell-off. IT remained the standout performer as investors continued to rotate into the sector. “Investor sentiment improved on the back of encouraging quarterly earnings from select companies and continued strength in the IT pack. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and elevated crude oil prices continued to remain on investors' radar,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking. Among sectoral classifications, BSE Information Technology (IT) outpaced the others by surging 16 per cent during the month, followed by BSE Consumer Durables (9.4 per cent), BSE Realty (8.4 per cent) and BSE Auto (5.9 per cent). BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Healthcare and Metal index were up in the range of 1.6 per cent to 3 per cent. “Unlike Asian technology markets, which remained under pressure from concerns over semiconductor valuations and intensifying competition in the AI hardware space, Indian IT companies benefited from their services-led business models, resilient earnings outlook and attractive relative valuations. As valuations across the global semiconductor sector have become increasingly stretched, institutional investors have begun selectively increasing exposure to software and IT services companies expected to benefit from the next phase of AI adoption, a shift that is also supporting India's IT sector,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm. ALSO READ: Gold can hit $5500 by year-end; invest in a staggered manner: MOFSL Meanwhile, BSE Capital Goods and Power indices were the worst performers, falling 7.1 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, during July. BSE Telecommunication, Nifty Bank and Nifty PSU Bank index declined up to 3 per cent. "The Fed's decision to maintain the status quo on rates was largely anticipated, but hawkishness remained due to continued emphasis on inflation control. A sharp uptick in US bond yields signalled growing pressure for a possible rate hike in the near future, keeping global investors on edge, while renewed crude oil volatility amid West Asian tensions added to external uncertainty. As a result, domestic equities stayed range-bound with sharp intraday swings, as investors weighed global headwinds against resilient domestic fundamentals. Nonetheless, strengthening foreign portfolio investor (FII) inflows, a firmer rupee, and encouraging Q1FY27 supported sentiment, prompting investors to treat dips as selective buying opportunities,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made a net investment of ₹15,412 crore in July 2026, after being net sellers for the past four straight months, according to the latest data available on NSDL. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) reported a net inflow of ₹32,839 crore, stock exchange data suggests. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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Topics : Stock Market Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Market trends stock market trading Nifty IT auto stocks FIIs DIIs BSE NSE
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 8:09 AM IST