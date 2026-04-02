Sensex tanks 1,500 pts, Nifty cracks 2%: Key reasons for market fall today

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, fell sharply on Thursday, April 2, 2026, after reports indicated that US President Donald Trump may continue military operations in Iran in the coming weeks. BSE Sensex tumbled 1,583.4 points or 2.16 per cent to touch the day’s low at 71,550.92, and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty50 traded lower by 495 points or 2.18 per cent, logging an intra-day low at 22,182.55. At 9:31 AM, on BSE, barring TCS and HCLTech, all stocks traded in red. Sun Pharma, IndiGo, Adani Ports, and NTPC were among the top laggards. In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 declined 2.76 per cent and Smallcap 100 tanked 2.81 per cent.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sinks 1,500 pts; Nifty breaks 22,200; SMIDs fall; realty, PSU bank drag On the sectoral front, all indices traded with losses. Nifty Pharma, Realty, and PSU Bank were the top losers, down over 3 per cent each. Meanwhile, India VIX, which reflects investors' perceptions of market volatility in the near term, gained 3.89 per cent to 25.99.

Why are Sensex and Nifty falling today?

Trump’s war stance dents sentiment

The sell-off in Indian equities followed fresh escalation signals from Trump’s comment that Washington was close to achieving its military goals, but warned of intensified action in the coming weeks if talks with Iran fail.

“We are on track to complete all the objectives. We are going to hit them hard in the next two to three weeks,” Trump said, adding that negotiations are ongoing but could give way to stronger strikes if no agreement is reached. He also hinted that key infrastructure, including power facilities, could be targeted more aggressively.

“Trump’s statement that the US could hit Iran hard in the coming weeks has turned market sentiment negative again,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services. He added that the US president’s remarks should be viewed with caution given his shifting stance on geopolitical matters.

Crude oil surges

ALSO READ: Oil jumps over 4% as US to continue strikes on Iran; Brent crude at $106 Oil prices moved higher following the statement from Trump. Brent crude futures were last trading 5.3 per cent higher at around $106.5 per barrel, reflecting concerns over supply disruptions.

Global markets reverse gains

Asian markets slipped after the renewed tensions. China’s CSI 300 fell 0.74 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.1 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2.28 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi plunged 3.96 per cent.

Top Gainers | Top Losers Today US stock futures also pointed to weakness, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures down over 1 per cent, while Dow futures fell 439 points. This came despite Wall Street closing higher in the previous session.

FII selling weighs on rupee

Foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows have added to market pressure. FIIs sold Indian equities worth ₹8,331 crore on April 1, extending the heavy selling trend seen in March, when outflows stood at around ₹1.23 trillion.

“The combination of elevated crude prices, a widening trade deficit, concerns over remittances, and sustained FII selling is putting pressure on the rupee,” Vijayakumar noted, adding that the currency continues to weaken despite RBI measures.

In the past month, the Indian rupee has weakened about 3.7 per cent against the US dollar, sliding from 91.4 to 94.8, according to Bloomberg data.

Caution ahead of holiday

Market participants are also turning cautious ahead of the Good Friday holiday, with concerns over holding positions during a volatile geopolitical backdrop.

ALSO READ: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,52,960; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,55,100 “With markets closed tomorrow, traders are likely to remain cautious, especially in derivatives, as any unexpected developments could trigger sharp reactions in the next session,” said Hariprasad K, research analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth.

Technical outlook

Kamlesh Jain, technical derivatives analyst, Choice Equity Broking, suggests remaining cautious near crucial demand and supply zones and looking for a clear break from either zone before entering new trades amid ongoing geopolitical issues.

“Inability of Nifty50 to float above 22,770-level after the upside gapped opening yesterday points to underlying weakness. Traders should eye the 21,900-level, but 22,330 may be expected to offer some buying interest. However, it would require consistent trades above 22,630 to shrug off weakness,” said Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.