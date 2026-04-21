Stock market rally today: Stock markets in India witnessed a smart rally on Tuesday, April 21, even as uncertainty over the second round of Iran-US talks prevailed. The Stock markets in India witnessed a smart rally on Tuesday, April 21, even as uncertainty over the second round of Iran-US talks prevailed. The BSE Sensex index jumped 762 points intraday to hit a high of 79,282.65.

The NSE Nifty50 , meanwhile, climbed 209 points to a high of 24,569.15.

The gains in the benchmark indices were driven by Trent, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, and Wipro.

“In the near-term the market will continue to be news-driven, oscillating between hope and fear. Reports of second round of talks between US and Iran are keeping hopes of resolution to the conflict alive. Brent crude at $95 and declining spot prices of crude reflect market confidence that the conflict may not last long,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Limited.

Stock market today, April 21: Key reasons why Sensex, Nifty rallied today

1) Easing oil prices

Brent crude oil prices fell on Tuesday, a day after rising over 5 per cent amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz region.

Brent crude oil futures were trading 1.2 per cent lower at $ 94.4 per barrel-mark, while US WTI crude oil futures slipped nearly 2 per cent to $87.95/bbl level, as market participants hopes for a positive outcome from the second round of talks between the US and Iran.

Oil marketshave been receiving mixed signals over the past few days. Iran decided to open the SoH for all commercial vessels on Friday, only to close it again on Saturday, citing ceasefire violations by the United States.

Iran has also said the continued blockade of Hormuz by the US was not conducive to an agreement.

Nonetheless, oil market analyst say oil prices below $100/barrel suggest markets are optimistic about the US-Iran talks.

According to a Reuters report, global brokerage Citi expects a MoU could be signed and/or the ceasefire could be extended this week. It also sees probability of a broader agreement between the two countries.

2) Broad-based buying; VIX falls

Indian stock markets rallied on Tuesday, led by a broad-based buying momentum. All the sectoral indies were trading with a positive bias.

The Nifty Realty index was the top gainer, up over 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Nifty Bank index gained over 1 per cent, the Nifty Private, and PSU Bank indices 1 per cent each, the Nifty Media index 0.8 per cent, and the Nifty Auto, FMCG, and IT indices advanced in the range of 0.5-0.6 per cent.

On the contrary, India’s fear gauge, India VIX, dropped over 5 per cent. This suggests investors anticipate lesser volatility in the coming days.

3) Nifty weekly F&O expiry

The Nifty50’s weekly derivatives (F&O) expiry is due today, which may have triggered a short-covering rally.

As per the derivatives data by Axis Securities, Nifty gained 1.9 per cent last week, while Futures Open Interest declined by 7.04 per cent, indicating a strong short covering.

Highest Call open interest (OI) is placed at 24,500, followed by 24,300, marking an immediate resistance zones. On the contrary, Maximum Put OI at 24,000 and 23,800, which establishes key support levels.

“Based on the at-the-money (ATM) premium of 592, the expected weekly trading range for this week is 23,600-24,900,” the brokerage said.

Meanwhile, Hariprasad K, founder of Livelong WealthWith, expects the weekly expiry to drive heightened volatility and add complexity to price action.

“India VIX, currently around the 18.7 level, suggests that option premiums remain relatively elevated, reflecting continued uncertainty in the market. If volatility cools during the session, it could accelerate theta decay, leading to faster premium erosion. On the other hand, any spike in volatility, especially triggered by global developments, may lead to sharp repricing of options. This creates a challenging environment for directional trades and favours more tactical, short-duration strategies,” he said.

4) Asian markets mixed; Europe trades higher

Asian indices were trading mixed on Tuesday as investors had heir yes peeled for a resolution to the West Asia conflict as tensions between Iran and the US flared up again.

South Korean stocks led from the front today where the resumption of AI-rally lifted the sentiment. South Korea’s Kospi hit a record high today, hitting an intraday high of 6,367.46. Stocks like Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix gained up to 4 per cent Tuesday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.21 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.28 per cent. Mainland China’s CSI 300 index also fell 0.35 per cent, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.12 per cent.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX is up 0.24 per cent, France’s CAC 40 rose 0.2 per cent, and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.6 per cent.

Sensex, Nifty levels to watch

As per Bajaj Broking, the Nifty index formed a ‘High wave candlestick’ pattern on Monday, with a ‘Higher high and a hHigher low’, signalling consolidation around the 50-days EMA.

“As long as the index sustains above last Wednesday’s gap up area of 23,850, the bias will remain positive and will gradually open upside towards 24,700 - 24 ,800 -- the confluence of the 200-days EMA and the 61.8 per cent retracement of the entire recent decline,” it said.

Short-term support is around 23,600-23 ,500.

For Sensex, Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, said though the short-term market structure remains positive, a new uptrend rally is possible only after crossing 79,000 levels.

“After 79,000, the Sensex could move towards 79,300-79,500 range. On the other hand, a fall below 78300 may see a sharp intraday correction towards 78,000-77,700,” he said.

Risks to market rally

1) US-Iran ceasefire deadline nears

Even as the deadline of the first ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire soon, there remains uncertainty over the next round of talks.

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, the US seeks to turn the negotiating table into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering.

“We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield,” he added.

2) Rupee fall returns

The Indian rupee resumed its downward trajectory against the US dollar on April 21, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) partially rolled back the forex curbs.

The domestic currency was trading at 93.25 against the US dollar at the time of writing this report, down 14 paise from its previous close. It hit a low of 93.424 in the intraday trade today.

3) FII selling

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) once again sold Indian equities on Monday, April 20, snapping their three-day buying spree.

FIIs sold equities worth ₹1059.9 crore in the cash market yesterday, taking the total sell-off in April to ₹40,284 crore.