Benchmark indices rebounded sharply on Wednesday to their best session since November 6—with broader markets, excluding smallcaps, also in the green—as easing commodity prices and rupee appreciation lifted over 80 per cent of index constituents and propelled Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to its biggest gain since June 2024.

Across banks and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in the largecap space (top 250 companies), private banks gained ₹1.01 trillion and FMCG makers ₹0.82 trillion, together accounting for nearly 46 per cent of the ₹4 trillion added to the market value of NSE-listed companies, which now stands at ₹507.09 trillion.

The Nifty 50 closed 1.85 per cent up at 25,819.25, and the BSE Sensex ended the day 1.82 per cent up at 83,938.28.

At current levels and on a closing basis, the Nifty 50 is just 1.9 per cent away from its all-time high of 26,328.6, while the Sensex is 2.2 per cent away from its record high of 85,836.1.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought a net ₹4,479.08 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought a net ₹4,018.72 crore, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude fell below the $90/barrel mark intraday, and the rupee appreciated 0.7 per cent to 92.24 against the dollar. Gold spot declined over 1 per cent and silver spot fell over 2 per cent intraday.

FMCG stocks led the gains, with the Nifty FMCG index jumping 3.79 per cent to 50,143.50 as all its constituents closed in the green. The rally was driven by heavyweights HUL and ITC, with the latter rising 2.74 per cent. However, the rally did not extend to all consumption stocks. The Nifty Consumer Durables index slipped 0.13 per cent.

"FMCG and pharmaceutical stocks are seeing buying interest because investors are looking for sectors that offer relatively stable earnings and lower business uncertainty amid market volatility. FMCG companies benefit from steady demand for everyday products, while pharma companies are supported by consistent healthcare demand and export opportunities," said Somil Mehta, head of retail research at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Mehta added that expectations of improving consumption, better margins, and healthy earnings also support the long-term market sentiment for these stocks.

Of the 44 analysts tracked by Bloomberg, 33 have a "Buy" rating on HUL, nine have a "Hold", and two have a "Sell". The consensus target price is ₹2,194.53, implying an upside of just 2.5 per cent from Wednesday's price of ₹2,141.80.

Macquarie has the highest target at ₹2,750, while CLSA has the lowest at ₹1,800. Kotak Securities and HDFC Research have "Reduce" ratings, with targets of ₹1,960 and ₹1,925, respectively. Ambit rated it a “Buy”. “In an inflationary commodity environment and El Niño year, we prefer HUVR (HUL), given its essentials portfolio and track record of protecting margins via pricing and savings. Historically, margins have expanded, or shrunk marginally, during weak monsoon and inflationary periods,” it said.

"HUL's product portfolio primarily consists of crude oil-linked products such as detergents and soaps. Therefore, when crude oil corrects, it benefits consumer companies such as HUL, because it lowers raw material costs," said Saurav Chaube, research analyst at Samco Securities. He added that crude oil prices could correct further in the short run, which could benefit FMCG companies further.

“Indian equities are likely to witness a gradual upward move, supported by strong foreign institutional investor (FII) buying, easing crude oil prices, a stronger rupee, and sector-specific momentum,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research - wealth management at Motilal Oswal. He added that strong FPI buying and global investors continuing to rotate away from crowded AI-linked trades supported Nifty IT.