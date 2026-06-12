Stock Market Today: Indian benchmark indices rallied on Friday, June 12, 2026, as easing geopolitical tensions lifted investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex surged 1,026.61 points or 1.4 per cent to an intra-day high of 74,859.16, while the Nifty50 advanced 210.2 points or 1.3 per cent to 23,455.95.

At 9:25 AM, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), IndiGo, Eternal, and Maruti Suzuki were among the top gainers on BSE , while Tech Mahindra was the only laggard.

Stock Market Rally: Why did Sensex and Nifty surge today?

West Asia conflict eases, crude falls

Geopolitical tensions eased after US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a deal between the US and Iran would be signed soon , with the documents in their final stages. The president added that under the deal, "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."

Following the development, Brent crude oil futures fell 1.05 per cent to $89.43 per barrel.

"Easing geopolitical tensions have provided significant relief to energy markets, with crude oil prices falling sharply. Lower oil prices are positive for India as they help ease inflationary pressures, reduce the import bill, and support corporate earnings," said Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money.

While a formal US-Iran agreement is still pending, Ponmudi noted that market participants will closely watch whether the easing geopolitical backdrop can trigger a meaningful turnaround in foreign portfolio flows. Persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling over recent months has remained one of the key factors capping a sustained recovery in Indian equities — and any reversal here could be the next big trigger for markets.

Global markets rally

Asian markets surged on Friday — South Korea's Kospi jumped 8.27 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 3.47 per cent, mainland China's CSI 300 advanced 1.53 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.85 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street ended sharply higher — the Dow Jones gained 1.86 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped 1.75 per cent and 2.54 per cent, respectively.

“The global backdrop improved significantly overnight after indications of a possible diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran eased concerns over a broader conflict. This sparked a strong rally across US markets, with gains led by technology stocks, while Asian markets are also trading higher in response,” said Rajesh Palviya, head of research, Axis Direct.

Rupee appreciates

Indian rupee surged 65 paise to 95.20 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.40 before rising further to 95.20 against the greenback. The rupee had plunged 60 paise to settle at 95.85 against the US dollar on Thursday. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments believes easing geopolitical tensions and fall in crude prices can aid Rupee "Two consequences are likely from current developments. India will succeed in managing the BoP crisis that we have been facing since the beginning of the war. Rupee will stabilise and strengthen mildly. Since FIIs are hugely short in the market, there will be short-covering triggering a rally. Bank Nifty has the potential to outperform" said Vijayakumar.

Technical view

"The Nifty's undertone has improved, and the index is expected to remain constructive as long as it sustains above the 23,300–23,350 zone. A decisive move above 23,500 could accelerate momentum towards 23,700 and higher levels. On the downside, 23,100 remains an important support, while a breach below this level could invite fresh selling pressure towards the 22,900 zone,” said Palviya.

He added: While near-term sentiment has turned positive, investors should remain watchful of developments on the geopolitical front, as any setback in negotiations or a renewed spike in crude prices could reintroduce volatility and cap the market's upside. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.