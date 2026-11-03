Sensex soars 3,300-points in 4 days: Is it time to sell the rally?

Sensex rise today: Indian benchmarks gained ground on Tuesday with the Senssex surging over 900 points in intraday deals, while the Nifty moved up over 200 points to 23658 levels.

In the last four trading days alone, the Sensex has surged nearly 3,300 points. On Tuesday, the up move was led by stocks such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever and State Bank of India.

However, analysts cautioned against interpreting the recent rally as a trend reversal, calling it a rebound instead, as several headwinds, including elevated crude oil prices and lingering geopolitical uncertainties, remain in place.

ALSO READ: Oil market at crossroads as US-Iran diplomacy reshapes outlook: Analyst While the decline in crude oil prices from $117 to below current levels has offered some relief to market sentiment, analysts said the broader macroeconomic picture has not changed materially. They advised short-term investors to consider booking profits after the sharp rally, even as resilient corporate earnings continue to support the longer-term outlook.

Consider today's intraday high of 76,573, Sensex has rallied a whopping 3325 points or 4.5 per cent in just four sessions. Meanwhile, its NSE counterpart Nifty is eyeing to reclaim the 23,700 mark as it gained nearly 1,000 points during this period. The 50-pack index rose to 23,673 today.

This rise has come on the back of a decline in crude oil prices to below $105 a barrel in the last trading session, along with buying in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

A dent to the AI-related rally is also benefiting index heavyweight IT stocks, while FII buying has added to the positive sentiment.

"Although it is too early to conclude, FIIs have reported positive figures in the cash market. Market participants may be linking this to the sharp swings and volatility in AI-related markets. This could be a precursor to FIIs considering a return to markets that they had earlier been avoiding due to AI-related concerns," said Ajit Mishra, SVP Research, Religare Broking.

While these factors put together are triggering this bounce, he said this is "not a reversal yet; it is just a rebound", advising short-term investors to consider profit-taking around the 23,800–23,900 zone. "If stocks have already performed well during this run-up, investors may consider booking at least some profits," he added.

He added that we need multiple signals to confirm a reversal.

The first signal would be the index crossing and sustaining above the 23,800–23,900 levels decisively. If that happens, we may see a sustained recovery in the markets, which could push the index towards 24,600 and possibly higher, he projected.

ALSO READ: Nifty Smallcap looks stronger vs Midcap index, can hit new high: Analysts Secondly, crude oil prices should also sustain at current levels or decline further, and lastly, banking is another factor to watch as it carries considerable weight in the index.

Expressing his strong optimism on the long-term India story, Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President at Geojit Financial Services, highlighted the better-than-expected corporate India earnings as a key driver.

Corporate India has delivered in a tough macro environment, and as the situation scales down, earnings are definitely going to improve in the third and fourth quarters and in the next financial year, he opined.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) recently noted that 230 companies in the MOFSL Universe that announced their 2QFY27 results saw strong growth, demonstrating broad-based outperformance across all key aggregates.

For the MOFSL Universe, sales/EBITDA/PAT grew 26 per cent/24 per cent/33 per cent YoY (vs. its est. of +19 per cent/+14 per cent/+19 per cent), the highest growth in 12 quarters.

Against this backdrop, Shah said that long-term investors need not worry, advising traders to use their judgement to fine-tune the strategy and book profits accordingly.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.