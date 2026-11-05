Sensex stocks Adani Ports, TechM at new highs; Eternal, ICICI Bk near peaks

Shares of three 30-share Sensex companies— Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tech Mahindra—hit new life-time highs, while two stocks ICICI Bank and Eternal inched toward their respective peaks in Thursday's trade. These stocks rallied up to 4 per cent on the BSE in intraday trade.

Meanwhile, the Sensex rallied 2 per cent in Thursday’s intraday deal as oil prices slumped, with Democrats’ win in the US midterm election raising bets on a faster end to the West-Asia conflict.

Among individual stocks, Eternal’s share price soared 4 per cent to ₹358.80 on the BSE. In the past two weeks, the market price of the parent firm of food-delivery (FD) marketplace Zomato and quick commerce (QC) platform Blinkit surged 18 per cent. Currently, it quoted close to its record high of ₹368.40 touched on October 16, 2025.

Eternal is a play on the growing food services industry in India and increasing adoption of digital commerce. With only 27 million monthly transacting users currently, Eternal's food delivery has a long runway for customer acquisition and revenue growth. Blinkit is the market leader in the fast-growing quick-commerce space; it is the only profitable player currently and is set to see sharp margin improvement in the steady state, according to analysts at Jefferies.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In the base case scenario, the brokerage firm expects a 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in food delivery revenue over FY26-29e. Unit economics will steadily improve with scale, as Eternal unlocks cost efficiencies and customer willingness to pay for convenience increases. “We value Eternal's food delivery business at 40x December-28E adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), quick commerce at 1.2x Dec-28E revenues, Hyperpure at 1x revenues, and Going-Out at 1.5x GOV to arrive at a price target of ₹430,” analysts said.

In an upside scenario, analysts at Jefferies expect a 22 per cent CAGR in food delivery revenue over FY26-29E. The brokerage firm said it values Eternal's food delivery business at 45x Dec-28E adjusted EBITDA, quick commerce at 1.5x Dec-28E revenues, Hyperpure at 2x revenues, and Going-out at 2x GOV to arrive at a price target of ₹520.

Meanwhile, the share price of ICICI Bank surged 4 per cent to ₹1,475.90 on the BSE in intraday deals. The private sector lender’s market price quotes 1 per cent shy from its record high of ₹1,494.10 hit on July 31, 2025. In the past three trading days, it rallied 7 per cent.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services believe that ICICI Bank is well poised to deliver 2.34 per cent/2.38 per cent return on assets (RoA) over FY27/FY28. Asset quality is among the best in the industry, while a healthy contingency buffer at ₹13,100 crore (0.7 per cent of loans) provides comfort. The brokerage firm raised earnings by 3 per cent for FY28E estimating RoA/RoE of 2.4 per cent/17.6 per cent. ICICI Bank remains a top 'Buy' in the sector with a target price of ₹1,750 (2.5x Mar’28E adjusted book value), the brokerage firm said.

ICICI Bank is better positioned, given lower exposure to riskier sectors and a manageable share of SME/unsecured retail loans. The bank is among the strongest deposit franchises and should thus benefit from deposit polarization, while valuations look attractive, analysts at Jefferies said. In the base case, the brokerage firm has a target price of ₹1,750 and in the upside scenario, the stock’s target price is ₹1,860 per share.

ICICI Bank delivered 18 per cent YoY growth in net interest income (NII), higher than Axis at 12 per cent and HDFC Bank at 10 per cent. While core net interest margins (NIMs) fell by 10bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) due to a rise in the share of corporate loans and FCNR-B. The brokerage firm said it expects the normalization of the asset mix (from bank balances to loans) and benefits from rate hikes (one-third of loans reprice every month) to aid margins going forward. ICICI Bank sees a lower impact from cuts in bancassurance fees due to lower contribution to total income. Bank's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) is at 124 per cent, compared with 113 per cent for HDFC Bank and 119 per cent for Axis Bank, analysts at Jefferies said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. (Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt. Ltd.)