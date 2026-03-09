Sensex stocks: HDFC Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, IndiGo, Trent hit 52-week lows

Stocks at 52-week lows

Private sector lending giant HDFC Bank, and information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), along with Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), and Trent were the top Sensex stocks that hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade. The benchmark index slipped over 3 per cent as the conflict in West Asia entered its tenth day, driving crude oil prices higher.

Meanwhile, Ambuja Cements, DLF, Dixon Technologies, Gail (India), Indian Hotels Company, Shree Cement, REC, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Wipro, Suzlon Energy, Coforge and Info Edge (India) were the notable stocks from the BSE 100 index that also hit their respective 52-week lows.

FOLLOW INDIAN STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Further, nearly one-fifth or 96 stocks from the BSE 500 index hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in the intraday trade today as these stocks fell by up to 7 per cent. The BSE 500 index stocks accounts 90 per cent of the total market capitalisation of the BSE listed companies.

Stock market crash today

Indian equity markets fell on Monday as the conflict in West Asia, triggered by the ongoing US and Israeli attacks on Iran, expanded to regions including Cyprus, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and Azerbaijan. Market sentiment has further weakened by the continued surge in crude oil prices amid the intense military operations across the Gulf region, forcing oil producers to cut their oil production due to pile up of investories.

Oil prices eclipsed $100 per barrel for the first time in more than three-and-a-half years on Sunday as the Iran war hindered production and shipping in the West Asia.

READ | Share Market crash: Sensex sinks 2,400 points, Nifty below 23,750; key reasons Kuwait, for instance, has announced precautionary production cuts while major oil supply remains curtailed due to uncertainty in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude prices have increased from $66/barrel to $108.5/barrel in one week due to the uncertainty in West Asia, marking a steep rise of more than 50 per cent, ICICI Securities said in a note.

"With a sharp surge in brent crude prices as well as rise in logistics costs due to disruption around the key shipping routes, tyre players, paint players, oil marketing companies, gulf heavy capital good players, tile companies, chemical space and 2W export players are under pressure," the brokerage said.

Crude-linked derivatives are one of the key inputs in paints, which constitutes to around 20-25 per cent of the overall input cost of the paint companies, and 10-15 per cent for the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.

If the crude price remains above $100/barrel for more than a month, it will add significant pressure to the margins of paint as well as FMCG companies.

READ | ₹13 trn wiped out from D-St as Sensex, Nifty fall 3% amid West Asia crisis Global brokerage Nomura, too, has warned against rising commodity prices , saying that the persistent tensions in West Asia could drag the margins of FMCG companies in the near-term. While the brokerage noted that the impact may not be immediate as companies are still holding lower-cost inventories, sustained inflation in raw materials could start affecting margins from the April-June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27). "While raw materials (RMs) are getting inflationary, the earlier/pre-Covid framework that inflation is good for larger players may not work in the current environment as demand is still recovering and volume growth is still below pre-Covid levels," Nomura wrote.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.