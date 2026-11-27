Stock market crash today: The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 pulled back after a two-day rally as oil prices extended their rise, and investors took some profits off the table following sharp gains seen this month.

Most Nifty 50 stocks traded in the red, with across the board selling seen. Shriram Finance lost over 3.5 per cent and was the top loser in the afternoon trade, followed by Bajaj Auto and HCL Technologies. BSE barometer Sensex lost 1120 points or 1.3 per cent to hit an intraday low of 83,208. Its NSE counterpart Nifty 50 declined 319 points or 1.2 per cent to 25,566.

Titan shares, meanwhile, gained amid a rebound in bullion prices to emerge as the top performer.

What's behind the market decline today?

The decline in the indices comes on the back of 4 major triggers:

1. Oil prices spike

Crude oil prices advanced amid escalating supply-side risks in West Asia, including tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and concerns over potential disruptions to Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure. These developments have heightened concerns over crude oil exports and regional supply stability.

At the last check, Brent crude futures were up 0.8 per cent at $97.33 a barrel. In the context of rising inflation in India, hardening of crude prices is negative news.

2. Profit taking

The sharp rise seen this month also paved the way for profit taking ahead of key policy events in December. The indices remain over 12 per cent higher for the month despite these pullbacks, with the market exhibiting resilience mainly through sustained FII buying, supported by improving fundamentals.

3. Rate hikes likely

Investors also adopted a cautious stance in light of the possible interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

ALSO READ: Gold, silver prices extend rebound on strong buying at lower levels US October PCE inflation rose to 3.8 per cent, while Q3 GDP growth was revised upwards to 4.3 per cent. This combination has reinforced expectations of a further 25bp Fed rate hike in December, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. On the domestic front, India’s Q2FY27 GDP estimates due on Monday and the RBI’s monetary policy decision on Friday, 4 December, will be closely watched, he added.

4. Technical view

PL Capital said that the technical parameters for Nifty are positioned at their highly overbought zone and the chances of some profit booking cannot be ruled out with some cooling off process required, having the near-term support at 25,200 level while the major support is positioned near the 24,800 level which needs to be sustained.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Meanwhile, for Sensex, the near-term support is at 81500 zone which needs to be sustained whereas, on the upside, the index would have the resistance zone near the 86,000 level which if decisively breached shall trigger for a breakout and expect for further rise in the coming days.

Market consolidation here to stay?

Analysts believe that in the context of these above headwinds, there is no room for a sustained rally in the market.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said a consolidation phase appears likely in the near-term.

Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking, also believes that mixed global cues and resistance near key psychological levels may restrict immediate upside.

"Banking stocks and broader market participation will be important in determining whether the recent consolidation develops into another upward move or extends into a wider trading range," he noted.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

The broader markets continued to trade higher, with Nifty Midcap 100 up 0.27 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 higher by 0.75 per cent.