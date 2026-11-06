Sensex up 6,064 pts in six days; eyes strongest pre-Diwali rally in 35 yrs
The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rallied 8.3% and 8.1% in the last six trading sessions, and are on course to log the best 7-day pre-Diwali rally since the inception of Muhurat trading on the NSE in 1992.
Puneet WadhwaRex Cano New Delhi, Mumbai
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The Indian stock markets are on course to record their strongest-ever seven-day pre-Diwali rally in 35 years, with both the benchmark indices surging over 8 per cent in the run-up to the festival, according to data since the inception of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Muhurat trading session in 1992. The Sensex has rallied past the 79,300 mark, while the Nifty has crossed 24,500, with both indices gaining more than 8 per cent each over the seven trading sessions preceding Diwali. If the gains hold, this would surpass the previous best pre-Diwali seven-day performance for both indices. The Sensex's strongest such rally was recorded in 2020, when it gained 7 per cent, followed by a 6.2 per cent rise in 1993. ALSO READ: Sensex, Nifty end higher in 8 of 10 Muhurat trading sessions The optimism back home, analysts said, was triggered initially on reports that the government could rethink the treatment of long term capital gains (LTCG) and the short term capital gains (STCG) taxes in the upcoming budget scheduled for February 2027. That apart, the Democratic Party's sweeping victory in the US midterm elections ignited hopes of a resolution to the West Asia conflict that started earlier in 2026. As a result, Brent crude oil prices dropped over 10 per cent earlier this week to below $95 a barrel (bbl) and softening of the US 10-year treasury yield to 4.8 per cent levels from nearly 5.3 per cent in May 2026. The optimism in domestic markets, especially after defeat of Donald Trump in US midterm election has lifted the markets besides domestic cues, believes G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research. "Chances of peace emerging in West Asia, and therefore global oil prices correcting substantially going ahead are very high. Donald Trump may not be able to pursue any aggressive measures on trade front, especially against India. Oil may fall further, which might boost rupee. As a result, FPI inflows into domestic equity may restart in the short-term. It looks like market will carry on this optimism at least for next few weeks," he added. ALSO READ | Sensex seen at 87,000, Nifty at 27,000 by next Diwali: Experts For the Nifty, the previous best was a 7.5 per cent gain in 1993, followed by a 6.8 per cent rise in 2020. The latest rally, therefore, would mark a new milestone in the history of the Indian equity markets, with both benchmarks registering their strongest seven-day pre-Diwali gains since the NSE began its Muhurat trading tradition.
In five out of the last six trading days, FIIs have been buyers in the market, and bought stocks worth ₹18,661 crore, data shows. With yields already down 35-40 basis points (bps) from their October highs, analysts at Bernstein feel a Democrat-controlled Congress which tightens spending bodes well for Indian markets and the rupee. That said, the optimism doesn’t come without its riders. The global race to fund AI infrastructure, analysts believe, remains a powerful competing magnet for capital, while many emerging markets make a far better case for investor allocations than they did a few years ago. ALSO READ | Samvat 2082: Sensex, Nifty set to post worst show in 15 years "This greatly caps the potential inflows to India and makes them rather short-lived. We retain our Nifty target of 25,000, but expect the long-term will be shaped less by which party controls the US Congress and more by energy prices, external balances and sustainability of India’s earnings cycle," wrote Venugopal Garre, managing director at Bernstein in a November 4 coauthored note with Nikhil Arela. Even though the market revival can have a widespread character, analysts suggest the current rally is likely to be led by the large-caps that have the potential to attract big FII flows. "The rally can be strong and can sustain since there will be short covering in many large-caps. Leading financials have more room to move up," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments. ALSO READ | Technical outlook on Sensex, Nifty for Samvat 2083 From a technical standpoint, the Nifty seems to be aiming for the internal trendline at 24,835, says Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited. The analyst, however, cautions that a dip 24,079-24,130 region, could bring back 23,700 levels back on radar. The Nifty 50, according to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm, has moved decisively above its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day EMAs, indicating a significant improvement in its overall technical structure and strengthening bullish momentum. The immediate resistance, he said, is placed around 24,600. A sustained breakout above this level could extend the upward momentum towards 24,800–25,000. "On the downside, 24,400–24,300 forms the immediate support zone, followed by the crucial psychological support at 24,000. Holding above these levels will be important to sustain the prevailing positive momentum," he added.
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Topics : Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Markets Market Lens stock market rally Muhurat trading Diwali Market trends stock markets
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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 7:32 AM IST