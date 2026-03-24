Sensex zooms 1,500 points on ceasefire hope: Should you sell the rally?
Analysts believe a lot now depends on what Trump does after the 5-day ceasefire and how crude oil prices, bond yields play out.
Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
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Global financial markets rallied as Donald Trump dialed down the war threat, pausing the planned military strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure. The Sensex and the Nifty surged up to 2 per cent in Tuesday's opening trade. The Sensex opened with a positive gap of 1,516 points, and quoted 950 points or 1.3 per cent higher at 73,650 levels. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 320 points or 1.4 per cent at 22,830. On its part, the Iranian leadership, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has denied the existence of any such negotiations, calling the claims misleading. This divergence in narratives suggests that while markets are reacting to optimism, underlying geopolitical uncertainty has not fully dissipated. Despite the calm, analysts suggest the markets have not fully digested the developments and are still in a wait-and-watch mode. A lot, they said, will depend on what Trump does after the 5-day ceasefire and how crude oil prices, bond yields play out. ALSO READ | FPI selling surpasses ₹1 trillion mark in March amid West Asia crisis Oil has been the dominant macro driver of the past few weeks. It has pushed inflation expectations higher, weighed on equities, and tightened financial conditions. Volatility remains extremely high because the geopolitical situation is fluid. Diplomatic progress, analysts believe, can shift sentiment quickly, but it does not eliminate risk. Everything hinges on whether de-escalation becomes reality or remains rhetoric, said Nigel Green, chief executive officer (CEO) of deVere Group, a global consulting firm that has $14 billion assets under management.. If there is a credible path to lower tensions, oil prices are likely to fall further, he suggests, and that would act as a catalyst for a wider market recovery. “Investors are seemingly reacting to headlines, and that creates sharp swings in both directions. The past few weeks have shown how quickly rising energy costs can ripple through the global economy. The reverse is also true. If oil stops climbing and begins to decline, the sectors most exposed to those costs are likely to lead the next phase of the market. If that pressure begins to ease, the rebound in certain parts of the market could be swift and powerful,” Green said. ALSO READ | Evaluate hiking equity exposure over the next few weeks: Prashant Jain On the domestic front, volatility remains a key variable to watch. India VIX, which surged to elevated levels near 26.7 in the previous session, is expected to moderate if the current risk-on sentiment sustains. A cooling in volatility towards the 22 levels, analysts said, could lead to a compression in option premiums.
Technical viewFrom a technical perspective, despite the expected gap-up, the underlying structure remains weak, analysts said. The Nifty 50 has recently broken below the crucial 23,000 psychological level, reinforcing a bearish undertone. While the index is currently attempting to stabilise above the 22,500 zone, which remains a key OI-based demand area, a failure to hold this level could extend the downside towards 22,300, followed by the critical 22,000 mark, which acts as a major structural support, analysts said. ALSO READ | Can Nifty crash below 20,000? Why 2023's unfilled gap is a talking point “On the upside, 22,700 serves as an immediate resistance with significant call OI build-up, while 23,000 has now turned into a strong supply zone after the breakdown and is likely to attract selling pressure on any bounce. Momentum indicators continue to reflect weakness, with RSI (14) at 27 indicating oversold conditions without confirmation of reversal, and CCI remaining deeply negative, highlighting persistent selling pressure,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth. In essence, while the market is set to open higher on improved global cues, the move appears largely sentiment-driven. Unless supported by sustained follow-through and further clarity on geopolitical developments, the broader trend remains vulnerable, with sell-on-rise likely to persist at higher levels. For any meaningful short-term stabilization, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth tech firm suggests Nifty needs to reclaim and sustain above the 23,500 zone, which remains a critical resistance band and a key hurdle for trend reversal. A sustained move above this level, he said, can open further upside towards 23,800–24,000 levels. "On the downside, the 22,500–22,400 zone continues to act as a strong support base. Any pullback towards this region is likely to attract buying interest. Overall, the short-term outlook has turned positive, indicating the potential for a relief rally. However, the broader structure remains cautious, and confirmation of strength will require sustained price action above key resistance levels," he added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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Topics : Sensex Market Lens Markets stock markets Indian stock market NSE Nifty Nifty50 Trading strategies US Iran tensions West Asia Crude Oil Price FPIs
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 9:19 AM IST