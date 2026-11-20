The Indian benchmark indices are on a winning streak as they gained nearly 1 per cent in Friday's intraday session, extending rise to the second day. Meanwhile, they have risen in four of the five trading sessions this week.

In intraday deals, 30-pack Sensex added 803 points or 0.97 per cent to hit the day's high of 83,825. In last trade, it gained 990 points, taking the two-day rise to 1,793 points or 2.2 per cent.

Similarly, its NSE counterpart Nifty 50 gained 231 points or 0.90 per cent during the day to rise to the day's peak of 25,746. In a span of two days it has gained 518 points or 2.05 per cent.

During this period, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed stocks has increased by ₹6.90 trillion from ₹506.47 trillion on Wednesday to ₹513.37 trillion today.

Both the benchmark indices are now less than 3 per cent from reclaiming their all-time high levels. The sharp nearly 12 per cent rise seen in November has helped them rebound after a prolonged phase of consolidation.

What's driving Indian stock markets?

Here are key factors behind the rise in the Sensex and Nifty today:

1. Bank stocks rally

The sharp rally in leading private bank stocks has also driven the Nifty Bank above the 64,000 mark for the first time. Data for the first fortnight of November shows that financial services attracted the bulk of the FII inflows at ₹43,102 crore.

FIIs are now buying the very same stocks they have been selling to raise money for the AI trade, said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investment.

2. FPI buying

November has seen record buying from foreign investors, with NSDL showing net inflows of 1.14 trillion - the highest ever in a month till date. Strong FPI interest has been a major driver for the Indian equity market, especially as they pivot away from AI-related bets in global markets.

"FII buying is so sustained and aggressive that the bulls are calling the shots. Despite occasional dips, the market is likely to remain resilient on the back of massive FII flows assisted by impressive corporate earnings," said Vijayakumar.

3. Oil weakness

The oil prices are set for a weekly decline even as they eked out minor gains today. Lower crude oil prices bode well for import-focussed economies like India as it improves the macroeconomic outlook and strengthens the current account deficit.

Currently, oil prices are hovering around $92 a barrel, and analysts expect the prices to head lower in the coming year amid supply glut. The IEA's November report puts October supply at 105.4 mb/d and shows observed inventories rising 52 million barrels, the first build since June.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan said it expects Brent to end 2027 near $78.

4. Earnings growth strong

Elara Capital said that India’s resilient earnings trajectory has been instrumental in anchoring the downside for Indian equities. With earnings revisions gaining positive momentum, even a modest easing of external headwinds could set the stage for a market re-rating, it noted in a note recently.

ALSO READ: India VIX up 9%, tops 17-mark; analysts say FII flows keep bulls in control Despite a weaker rupee, a Brent spike above $100/bbl, higher global yields and supply disruptions from the West Asia conflict, the Elara Universe posted robust sales/EBITDA/PAT growth of 23.8%/25.7%/28.7% YoY in Q2FY27.

5. Technical outlook

Commenting on the technical outlook, SBI Securities said that for Nifty 50, the zone of 25400-25420 will act as a crucial support for the index, while the resistance lies in the zone of 25,710-25,730.

ALSO READ: Gold, silver prices fall amid stronger dollar, hawkish Fed signals In the event of a surge above 25,730, the index can experience an extension of the rally towards 25,800, it opined. On the downside, if the index slips below the level of 25,400, then the next support is placed in the zone of 25,230-25,250.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.