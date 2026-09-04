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Home / Markets / News / Sensex zooms 730 pts intraday, Nifty reclaims 24K: What's driving markets?

Sensex zooms 730 pts intraday, Nifty reclaims 24K: What's driving markets?

The BSE barometer Sensex rallied 730 points or 0.95 per cent to 76,883, while the Nifty 50 index gained 132 points or 0.55 per cent to reclaim 24,000. The index hit the day's peak of 24,005.

Why is stock market rising

The indices rose, defying headwinds like elevated crude oil prices amid the US-Iran conflict and bond yields.| Image: Canva

Saloni Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 12:58 PM IST

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Stock market today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, rebounded sharply on Friday, September 4, and remained on course to snap their four-day losing run. 
 
The BSE barometer Sensex rallied 730 points or 0.95 per cent to 76,883, while the Nifty 50 index gained 132 points or 0.55 per cent to reclaim 24,000. The index hit the day's peak of 24,005. 
 
The indices rose, defying headwinds like elevated crude oil prices amid the US-Iran conflict and bond yields, as investors drew confidence from positive global market cues and hopes that the US Federal Reserve might not raise rates in the upcoming September meeting.
 
 
The broader markets were mixed, as Nifty Midcap 100 shed 0.09 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.43 per cent as of 12.30 PM. 
 

Here are the key factors behind the stock market rally:

 
1. Index heavyweights in action

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Shares of Reliance Industries single-handedly contributed a third of Sensex's gains following a 2.4 per cent rise in the counter, with HDFC Bank also accounting for a major chunk of the rise. Both stocks were the top Sensex gainers at the time of writing this report.
 
Brokerages like Jefferies and Nomura have recently reiterated their bullish views on the counter amid expectations of strong earnings growth in FY27, supported by RIL's oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and firm petchem spreads. READ MORE
 
2. Fed rate hike concerns ease
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller signalled a willingness to remain patient on raising interest rates, which boosted investor sentiment. 
 
Waller said his next decision on interest rates will be “heavily influenced” by August inflation data due next week. Waller sounded close to supporting a rate increase in prepared remarks, according to a Bloomberg report.
 
“While inflation remains meaningfully above the Federal Open Market Committee’s 2 per cent goal, recent data suggest we are finally seeing some signs of disinflation,” he said.
 
Following his comments, expectations for a rate increase at the Fed's September meeting came down, with markets pricing in a 50 per cent chance for a hike, versus about 63 per cent in the prior session, according to CME FedWatch.
 
3. Global markets upbeat
Indian stocks tracked upbeat sentiment in global stocks. The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.30 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi added 1.61 per cent and Hang Seng traded 1.76 per cent higher. 
 
Overnight, the US stock market had closed with solid gains, with all three indices - Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite - gaining over 1 per cent. 
 
4. Technical view
Rajesh Palviya, head of research, Axis Direct, said technically, the Nifty’s near-term bias remains constructive above 23,800. 
 
"A sustained move above 24,000 could pave the way for 24,250, while a break below 23,800 may trigger a move towards 23,650. Any moderation in crude prices could further support the market’s recovery and improve overall sentiment," he added.
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 

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Topics : Sensex Nifty 50 Indian stocks Stock Market Today Indian stock market Markets

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 12:51 PM IST