Sensex zooms 800 points intraday, Nifty tops 24,200: What's behind rally?

Defying the tepid global market mood, oil price spike and US Fed outcome uncertainty , Dalal Street bulls roared on Wednesday, July 29, driving the Indian stock market higher by over 1 per cent in intraday deals.

BSE barometer Sensex jumped 827 points or 1.07 per cent in intraday deals to a high of 77,593. Its NSE counterpart Nifty 50 added 218 points or 0.90 per cent to touch 24,203.

IT stocks emerged as the top contributors as the rally extended to the fourth day, driven by easing valuations and a selloff in global tech stocks that bodes well for traditional Indian services players. Additionally, a robust performance by India Inc in Q1 is also improving the market sentiment.

That said, oil's nearly 5 per cent fresh spike to $87 per barrel earlier today after recent cool off poses a threat to market's rally, said experts. Additionally, the US Fed decision on rates tonight will be keenly watched by the market and will likely influence Street trajectory going ahead.

Stock market today: Key factors behind stock market rally

Here are the top factors behind the rise in the Indian stock market:

1. IT stocks lead charge

IT stocks have once again emerged at the forefront of the market rally, with Infosys and TCS together emerging as top index contributors in early trade along with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

2. Status quo on Fed Analysts largely expect the US Federal Reserve to hold its key rates in July's monetray policy meeting. The Fed is slated to announce its decision later tonight. A rate pause bodes well for India. "However, if the fed goes for a surprise early hike that will have slightly negative implications for Indian markets. Rising yields in the US will drive the FIIs to US bonds, away from EM equities," cautioned Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited. The Nifty IT pack traded higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, rallying nearly 3 per cent intraday and 9.8 per cent during four days. Valuation comforts after a brutal selloff early in the year and steady earnings growth is driving investors towards IT stocks. TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech gained 2-4 per cent today.Analysts largely expect the US Federal Reserve to hold its key rates in July's monetray policy meeting. The Fed is slated to announce its decision later tonight. A rate pause bodes well for India.

3. Strong earnings provide comfort

The strong and better-than-expected results Q1 FY27 results in several sectors is providing greater comfort to the market’s earnings outlook, and stability despite external headwinds.

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said that it expects a fairly robust growth in net profits of the Nifty50 index and coverage universe for FY2027 due to low base in certain sectors, continued strong activity in others and higher commodity prices.

4. AI selloff seen benefiting India

Furthermore, analysts believe that the sharp correction in chip stocks in South Korea is an advantage for India, as capital might rotate to fairly-valued stocks in the Nifty, opined Vijayakumar.

The Asian markets came under intense selling pressure for the second day as anxiety about AI valuations, rising competition and spending rocked markets. South Korea's KOSPI fell 5 per cent and Japan's Nikkei lost 2 per cent. READ MORE

5. Technical outlook

Technically, the market bias remains constructive as long as the Nifty sustains above the 23,880 support zone, said Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct.

"A decisive move above the 24,100–24,150 resistance band, which coincides with the 20-day moving average, could pave the way towards 24,400. On the downside, a breach below 23,880 may trigger profit booking towards 23,725," he opined.

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