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Home / Markets / News / SEPC jumps 7% as board clears acquiring 90% stake in Avenir International

SEPC jumps 7% as board clears acquiring 90% stake in Avenir International

This acquisition represents a strategic shift for SEPC from a domestic EPC-focused player to a globally diversified engineering and infrastructure company

SEPC share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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SEPC shares jumped 7 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹4.98 per share. At 9:58 AM, SEPC’s share price was trading 5.16 per cent higher at ₹4.89 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.12 per cent at 73,509.08.
 
The buying on the counter came after the company’s board approved the acquisition of Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi. 
 
“We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held today i.e., March 23, 2026, has inter alia approved the acquisition of Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi (“Target Company”) subject to approval from the Lenders and Shareholders,” the filing read. 
 
 
The acquisition is expected to:
  • Enable SEPC’s entry into the global oil & gas engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and consulting ecosystem
  • Strengthen its international execution capabilities and geographic diversification
  • Provide access to high-margin, technology-driven engineering services
  • Create a scalable platform for growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region
  • Enhance long-term value creation through synergies in engineering, procurement, and project management execution
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Transaction details

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  • Stake acquired: 90 per cent in Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC
  • Consideration: Share swap arrangement
  • Valuation: 90 per cent of AED 708 million (₹1,530 crore)
  • Timeline: Expected completion within six months, subject to Lenders and shareholders’ approval.
This acquisition represents a strategic shift for SEPC from a domestic EPC-focused player to a globally diversified engineering and infrastructure company. By integrating Avenir’s capabilities, SEPC aims to unlock new revenue streams, improve its margin profile, and strengthen its positioning in high-value sectors, the filing read.
 
Avenir International Engineers & Consultants LLC, established in 2007 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, specialises in oil & gas engineering, FEED, and PMC services. The company has a strong footprint across the Middle East and North Africa region and an order book exceeding AED 500 million, with reputed clients such as ADNOC and DEWA. The company delivers safe, efficient, and cost-effective solutions aligned with sustainability and Net Zero objectives, according to the filing. 
 
SEPC provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multi-disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services. The company is focused on providing turnkey solutions in the following business segments: Process and metallurgy, power, water infrastructure and mining & mineral processing.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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