September demat additions fall 11.5% to 2.89 million after August's surge

September's new demat account additions slowed by 11.5 per cent to 2.89 million, moderating August’s boom, with monthly additions similar to July’s.

The slowdown ended a five-month rally of rising additions that began after March, when 2.15 million accounts were opened, the lowest in a year. The additions took the total number of demat accounts to 240.6 million, according to data from depositories NSDL and CDSL. August had seen 3.27 million accounts opened, the highest in seven months, after January's 3.72 million.

Compared with a year ago, additions were up 17.6 per cent from the 2.46 million accounts opened in September 2025. The total account base has grown 16.2 per cent over the same period. The monthly additions remain well below the peak of 4.79 million recorded in September 2024.

“Every week, on average, almost 7 lakh new investors enter capital markets for the first time. There is significant fluctuations in monthly numbers, but fact is, the absolute number of additions to capital markets remain robust over 2 million every month,” said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research.

For the July–September quarter, 9.04 million accounts were added, up 28.6 per cent from 7.03 million in April–June and 14.2 per cent from 7.92 million a year ago. This was the highest quarterly tally since October–December 2024, when 9.88 million accounts were added.

CDSL continued to account for the bulk of new accounts. It added 2.41 million in September, against 0.48 million at NSDL, and now holds 193.4 million accounts, or about 80 per cent of the total.

The demat additions have been heavily backed by strong primary market activity, as a total of 69 IPOs raised a record ₹90,462 crore in the quarter ended September. Average listing gains were around 20 per cent per issue, compared with about 2 per cent between January and June.

“There is a massive structural change in terms of new additions to demat base and this will continue for years to come. Incremental additions may dip but growth will continue steadily over the years. Depositories would continue to remain as strong long term growth stocks,” Chokkalingam added.

Meanwhile, at least seven companies that listed this year delivered over 10 per cent returns on Wednesday, with Moneyview, which listed on October 1, gaining the most, closing 20 per cent up at ₹60.6 and hitting the upper circuit from Tuesday’s close, according to NSE data. Meanwhile, AceVector, the Snapdeal parent that debuted this week, rose 19.98 per cent to ₹31.11. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery gained 17.67 per cent to ₹643.90, followed by Rentomojo at 16.84 per cent (₹637) and Kanohar Electricals at 13.99 per cent (₹1,074.40). Manika Plastech rose 12.83 per cent to ₹58.13 and Tempsens Instruments added 10.77 per cent to ₹571.