Shankesh Jewellers shares list at 11% premium, beat expectations

Shankesh Jewellers share price: Shares of Shankesh Jewellers listed at an 11 per cent premium over the initial public offering price ( Shares of Shankesh Jewellers listed at an 11 per cent premium over the initial public offering price ( IPO ) on Tuesday, beating expectations by a wide margin.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said the company’s strong financial performance along with a healthy ~51% RoE supports its growth positioning. However, the key concern is that the business operates in a working-capital-intensive jewellery industry, with debt/equity at around 0.8x and profitability partly benefiting from favourable inventory gains amid elevated gold prices, she added. Ahead of the debut, Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP ( grey market premium ) was ₹2.75 apiece, signalling a listing price of ₹95.75 and a premium of just 3 per cent. On NSE, Shankesh Jewellers shares listed at ₹103.30, a premium of 11.08 per cent over the offer price of ₹93. Meanwhile, on BSE, the stock debuted at ₹102.20, up 9.89 per cent.

"Our view remains positive on the business and medium-term growth prospects, but investors should avoid aggressive buying immediately after the listing. Existing allottees can Hold with a stop-loss of ₹95, while fresh investors should consider entering on meaningful dips rather than chasing the stock at current levels," Nyati advised.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO details

The ₹367-crore Shankesh Jewellers' IPO opened for bidding on August 18 and closed on August 20. It garnered a tepid response from investors and was subscribed 2.80 times at the end of the three-day bidding period.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was booked 1.32 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was booked 5.68 times and the retail investor segment received 2.42 times bids.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹88 to ₹93 apiece.

The IPO was a mix of a fresh issue of ₹274.18 crore and an offer for sale of ₹93 crore. The company plans to use the funds raised via fresh share sale for repayment of debt, meeting working capital needs, and general corporate purposes.

The company is a Mumbai-based wholesaler of handcrafted gold jewellery. It has established strong business contracts with corporate jewellery chains and regional jewellers, and some of its clientele includes Joyalukkas India, Kalyan Jewellers, PN Gadgil & Sons, and Novel Jewels (Aditya Birla Group), with established relationships that support repeat orders. The company’s repeat customers accounted for ~80 per cent of total customers in FY26.

Its portfolio comprises 22-karat and 18-karat gold jewellery across more than 30 product categories.