Friday, August 21, 2026 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchWelspun Corp ShareStocks to buyIPhone 18 Pro seriesAugmont Enterprise IPOIMD Weather ForecastsGold and Silver Price TodayIBPS Registration 2026
Home / Markets / News / Shanthi Gears shares zoom 17% after Tube Investments raises stake

Shanthi Gears shares zoom 17% after Tube Investments raises stake

Tube Investments of India has acquired 20,64,713 shares of face value of ₹1 each of Shanthi Gears Ltd for about ₹77.49 crore. With this, Tube Investments' stake in SGL has increased to 73.16 per cent

Shanthi Gears share price today

Shanthi Gears shares zoom 17% after Tube Investments raises stake

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shanthi Gears shares zoomed 17 per cent in Friday’s trade after Tube Investments of India acquired a stake in the gear and gearbox manufacturer.
 
The stock opened 14 per cent higher at ₹395 and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹456.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
As of 10:25 AM, Shanthi Gears shares were trading at ₹445, retaining most of the gains, while the Nifty 50 was up a modest 0.06 per cent.
 
According to an exchange filing, Tube Investments of India has acquired 20,64,713 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each of Shanthi Gears Limited (SGL) for about ₹77.49 crore, a listed subsidiary of the company, representing 2.69 per cent of the paid-up share capital of SGL. The acquisition of shares was executed through the stock exchange via a block deal.
 
 
Pursuant to the acquisition, Tube Investments' shareholding in SGL has increased from 70.46 per cent to 73.16 per cent.

Also Read

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts; Nifty India Defence reverses 2-day losing streak

Aditya Infotech share price

Aditya Infotech up 3% as MOFSL turns bullish on growing surveillance mkt

Welspun Corp share price soared 9%, hit new high in Friday's trade.

Welspun Corp soars 9%, hits new high on securing ₹17,200 cr US order

Augmont Enterprise IPO opens: Analysts assign 'subscribe' tag; GMP at 38%

Augmont Enterprise IPO opens: Analysts assign 'subscribe' tag; GMP at 38%

Technical view on IFCI, ACE: Mayank Jain of Share.Market by PhonePe highlights the formation of 'Bullish Flag & Pole' chart pattern on these 2 stocks.

IFCI, ACE: Analyst identifies 2 stocks with 'Bullish Flag & Pole' pattern

 
Shanthi Gears, a part of the Chennai-based Murugappa Group, is engaged in the business of design and manufacture of Gears, Gear boxes, Geared Motors, and Gear Assemblies, refurbishing & repairing of gear boxes.
 
As on March 31, 2026, the turnover of SGL stands at ₹518.72 crore.
 
Meanwhile, Virat Jagad, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, said that Shanthi Gears remains in a overall downtrend, continuously forming lower highs and lower lows below all major EMAs. Until it sustainably breaches the ₹452–₹455 level (200 EMA), fresh buying should be avoided.
 
Despite today's surge, RSI improvement requires sustained holding above 60 to confirm a complete trend reversal, he said.
 
For the June quarter (Q1 FY27),Shanthi Gears reported a PAT of ₹14.17 crore, down more than 50 per cent as against ₹30.62 crores in Q1 FY26. Its revenue declined by nearly 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹115.49 crore. The size of unexecuted order book stood at ₹378 crores as on June 30, 2026.
  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

More From This Section

Sebi

Sebi's swift action against JPMorgan unit seen as warning to traders

Asian stocks

Asian shares head for weekly fall as global bond market stress persists

F&O strategy

HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread on Nifty Midcap, Bull Spread on Canara Bank

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Tata Power, Mankind Pharma, SBI, RailTel

stock bse

FTSE Russell equity indices clears BSE as eligible exchange from March 2027

Topics : The Smart Investor Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets Buzzing stocks buzzing stock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:44 AM IST