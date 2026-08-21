Shanthi Gears shares zoom 17% after Tube Investments raises stake
Tube Investments of India has acquired 20,64,713 shares of face value of ₹1 each of Shanthi Gears Ltd for about ₹77.49 crore. With this, Tube Investments' stake in SGL has increased to 73.16 per cent
Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
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Shanthi Gears shares zoomed 17 per cent in Friday’s trade after Tube Investments of India acquired a stake in the gear and gearbox manufacturer.
The stock opened 14 per cent higher at ₹395 and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹456.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
As of 10:25 AM, Shanthi Gears shares were trading at ₹445, retaining most of the gains, while the Nifty 50 was up a modest 0.06 per cent.
According to an exchange filing, Tube Investments of India has acquired 20,64,713 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each of Shanthi Gears Limited (SGL) for about ₹77.49 crore, a listed subsidiary of the company, representing 2.69 per cent of the paid-up share capital of SGL. The acquisition of shares was executed through the stock exchange via a block deal.
Pursuant to the acquisition, Tube Investments' shareholding in SGL has increased from 70.46 per cent to 73.16 per cent.
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Shanthi Gears, a part of the Chennai-based Murugappa Group, is engaged in the business of design and manufacture of Gears, Gear boxes, Geared Motors, and Gear Assemblies, refurbishing & repairing of gear boxes.
As on March 31, 2026, the turnover of SGL stands at ₹518.72 crore.
Meanwhile, Virat Jagad, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, said that Shanthi Gears remains in a overall downtrend, continuously forming lower highs and lower lows below all major EMAs. Until it sustainably breaches the ₹452–₹455 level (200 EMA), fresh buying should be avoided.
Despite today's surge, RSI improvement requires sustained holding above 60 to confirm a complete trend reversal, he said.
For the June quarter (Q1 FY27),Shanthi Gears reported a PAT of ₹14.17 crore, down more than 50 per cent as against ₹30.62 crores in Q1 FY26. Its revenue declined by nearly 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹115.49 crore. The size of unexecuted order book stood at ₹378 crores as on June 30, 2026.
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:44 AM IST