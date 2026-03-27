Share of active foreign firms drops to 62% from 70% in FY19, shows data

There were 3,376 active foreign companies in FY19, according to a Business Standard analysis of Ministry of Corporate Affairs data. This has dropped to 3,293 as of January 2026, even as the number of registered foreign companies has risen to 5,311. The share of active foreign companies relative to the number of registered foreign companies has accordingly dropped from over 70 per cent in FY19 to 62 per cent as of January 2026.

A foreign company is one which is incorporated abroad but conducts business in India. Foreign company interest in India has been under scrutiny after high profile exits in recent years, including auto majors like General Motors and Ford, and cement maker Holcim. Others like the Citi group have scaled down their India operations. Most recently, Hard Rock International announced this month that it is ending its partnership in India and shutting down ten stores. India partner JSM Corporation said it is evaluating options and that it would keep outlets open.

Only five of the 52 new foreign companies registered in the first three quarters of FY26, for which sectoral data is available, are in manufacturing — a sector widely seen as a major job creator. Community, social and personal services accounted for 32. Insurance accounted for seven and business services for two. There was one company each from sectors related to finance, transport, electricity, gas, and water.

Changes in corporate structure may account for some of the decline. Foreign companies prefer to start operations through branches or liaison offices in India, which may reflect in the higher number of foreign company registrations, according to Akshat Pande, managing partner at legal firm Alpha Partners, which advises foreign and domestic corporations. They often choose to set up through a direct subsidiary once operations mature. The higher registrations may reflect increased interest from more foreign players even as the lower active numbers may be indicative of existing ones choosing to act through a direct subsidiary, according to Pande.

“Many investors in India prefer registering subsidiaries for better business control and better taxation position. In other cases, there is consolidation of India operations, i.e. shutting smaller liaison/project offices while expanding core subsidiaries or joint ventures,” he said.

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India for the first ten months of FY26 has been $1.6 billion. This is a 24 per cent decline over the same period of FY25. There was a 15 per cent increase in gross inflows. But two factors led to a decline on a net basis. Foreign entities increased the pace at which they took out capital from the country through repatriation and disinvestment. A greater contribution was Indian companies raising the amount of money they sent abroad as outward FDI.

The net FDI figure had touched a record low of under $1 billion for the whole of FY25.

Developed states account for much of the new ventures. Maharashtra led in the first two quarters of FY26, accounting for 21 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively, of the new registrations. Gujarat led in the third quarter, accounting for 25 per cent of the new registrations. Other popular states were Delhi, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Higher activity is likely in renewable energy and related segments, technology, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, as well as in production-linked incentive sectors like electronics and auto-components, added Pande.