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Home / Markets / News / Shares of Om Power Transmission jump nearly 9% on market trading debut

Shares of Om Power Transmission jump nearly 9% on market trading debut

The hearing in the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on the appeal filed by US-based high-frequency trading firm Jane Street was adjourned on Friday

stock markets, trading

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

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Shares of Om Power Transmission jump 9% on trading debut
 
Shares of Om Power Transmission ended nearly 9 per cent higher during their trading debut on Friday. The stock ended at ₹190, up ₹15.2, or 8.7 per cent, over its issue price of ₹175. At the last close, the company was valued at ₹651 crore. Om Power’s ₹150-crore IPO was subscribed 3.33 times. Om Power is an EPC contractor for the power distribution sector.
 
SAT adjourns hearing in Jane Street case against Sebi 
 
The hearing in the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on the appeal filed by US-based high-frequency trading firm Jane Street was adjourned on Friday. Counsel for Jane Street told the tribunal that the firm has continued to refrain from trading in India, even after the temporary ban was lifted following the deposit of ₹4,844 crore in an escrow account in compliance with the market regulator’s interim order dated July 3, 2025. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had accused the firm of market manipulation in the derivatives segment. 
 

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

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