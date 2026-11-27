Sharp turnaround? 4 stocks turn YTD positive after 15%+ losses till October
Max Health, UNO Minda, Deepak Fert, IDFC First Bank rallied up to 30% in Nov, turning YTD positive. Here's why Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities expects the bullish momentum to continue in these stocks.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. November 2026 has turned out to be a fabulous month for Indian equities, with nearly 200 out of the Nifty 500 stocks gaining more than 10 per cent each as of Thursday, shows ACE Equity data. Nischal Jain, Quant Researcher at PhonePe Invest says that market sentiment shifted rapidly on the back of converging domestic and global catalysts including record foreign portfolio investors buying in November. "This liquidity wave was reinforced by global rotation away from volatile, crowded artificial intelligence and US technology trades toward markets with clearer domestic demand, alongside resilient Q2 Nifty 50 earnings growth, dip in Brent crude and a steadier rupee," said Jain. Among individual stocks, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Asahi India Glass and Motilal Oswal Financial Services were the top Nifty 500 gainers, up over 30 per cent each. A closer look at the data shows, that four stocks namely - Max Healthcare Institute, IDFC First Bank, UNO Minda and Deepak Fertilisers - which were down over 15 per cent as of October end, turned year-till-date positive following a near 30 per cent rally this month. ALSO READ | Nifty IT index signals breakout from 3 important chart patterns Sudeep Shah, Head-Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities expects the bullish momentum in these 4 stocks to sustain. Here's why he explains. Max Healthcare Current Market Price: ₹1,085
Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities flags that Max Healthcare has broken out of a downward-sloping trendline on November 17, and has since moved swiftly higher. "The stock is now trading comfortably above key moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to rise, indicating strong bullish momentum. The Average Directional Index (ADX), which had dipped below the 20-mark, has rebounded sharply, signalling strengthening trend momentum," Shah explains. Going ahead, the analyst expects the bullish bias to sustain as long as the stock holds above ₹1,040–1,030 support zone. IDFC First Bank Current Market Price: ₹88.15
IDFC First Bank is approaching its major resistance zone of ₹87–90 on the daily timeframe, notes Shah. The Directional Index (DI) lines have widened, with DI+ positioned significantly above DI− in the ADX indicator, indicating strong bullish dominance. The moving averages and MACD are sloping upwards, reflecting robust underlying momentum, the analyst explains. ALSO READ | IDFC First Bank gains 3% in subdued market; nears 52-week high The analyst expects IDFC First Bank to sustain the bullish bias as long it trades above ₹83–82 zone. UNO Minda Current Market Price: ₹1,386
UNO Minda has been consolidating in the ₹1,410–1,335 range since November 11. This consolidation follows a strong rally from the lows of ₹1,030 recorded on October 23 and appears to be a healthy phase of profit booking, says Shah. The rising ADX indicates strong trend momentum, while the MACD line recently crossed above the signal line on the weekly chart, accompanied by rising green histogram bars, reflecting improving bullish momentum despite the ongoing consolidation. Shah says that a decisive breakout above the upper end of the range could pave the way for a continuation of the uptrend. Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Current Market Price: ₹1,451
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Deepak Fertilisers recently broke out of a downward-sloping trendline on the daily chart, and the stock is trading above key short- and long-term moving averages, Shah highlights. Additionally, the RSI has recently broken out of a downward-sloping trendline on the weekly chart, suggesting that bullish momentum is gradually building up. Shah sees ₹1,360–1,350 as the immediate support zone, while the ₹1,490–1,500 range as the near-term resistance zone. The analyst believes that a decisive breakout above ₹1,500 could trigger a further extension of the up move.
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Topics : Market technicals Markets Market trends Market news stock market trading Uno Minda Deepak Fertilisers & Chemicals Max Healthcare IDFC First Bank stocks technical analysis technical analysis technical charts Trading calls Stock ideas
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First Published: Nov 27 2026 | 11:06 AM IST