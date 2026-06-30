Shilpa Medicare jumps 6% to hit 52-week high; check what's fuelling gains

Shares of Shilpa Medicare were trading higher and climbed 6.10 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹608.80 apiece on the BSE in an otherwise volatile market on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Although the stock pared some of its early gains, it continued to witness strong buying interest. At 11:16 AM, shares of the pharmaceutical company were trading at ₹601 apiece, up 4.75 per cent from the previous close. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex stood at 76,710, down 18 points, or 0.02 per cent.

Here's what's driving the rally

The rally came after the diversified pharmaceutical and biotechnology company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals Private Limited (Shilpa Biologicals), had entered into a co-development and supply agreement with Orion Corporation for an intravenous (IV) nivolumab biosimilar referencing one of the world's most widely used cancer immunotherapies, according to an exchange filing.

Under the agreement, Orion will hold the exclusive rights to register, market, distribute and sell the nivolumab biosimilar across Europe and will act as the Marketing Authorisation Holder in the region.

Shilpa Biologicals will lead product development and serve as the exclusive long-term commercial manufacturer and supplier for the European market from its advanced biologics facility in Dharwad, India. Shilpa will be entitled to receive certain development and regulatory milestone payments from Orion, in addition to supply revenue over the life of the partnership.

"Extending our partnership with Orion into immuno-oncology is a defining moment for Shilpa Biologicals," said Vishnukant Bhutada, managing director, Shilpa Medicare. "It reflects the trust our partners place in our quality, our science and our ability to deliver complex biologics at scale — and it moves us closer to our mission of making advanced medicines affordable and accessible worldwide."

"We are pleased to add yet another product to our strategic partnership with Shilpa," said Satu Ahomäki, executive vice president, generics and consumer health, Orion Pharma. "This agreement is a step forward in our efforts to expand and strengthen our operations in the hospital segment in Continental Europe, and an indication of the progress in implementing our division's strategy, which aims to create access to affordable, quality medicines for everybody."