Shivalik Bimetal shares jump 7% to hit 52-week high; up 85% from March low

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Share Price Today Shares of Shivalik Bimetal Controls were in strong demand on the bourses on Wednesday, May 20, after the iron & steel products maker reported a strong set of results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q4FY26).

Following this, the company’s share price climbed 7.52 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹680.85 per share on the BSE during intraday trade on Wednesday. The stock has surged as much as 84.71 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹368.60 per share, touched earlier this year on March 30, 2026.

Although the counter has trimmed gains partially, it continues to trade higher on the bourses. At 02:41 PM, shares of Shivalik Bimetal Controls were trading at ₹664.90 apiece, up 5 per cent from the previous close of ₹633.20 per share on the BSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 164 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 75,364 levels.

So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 1 million equity shares of Shivalik Bimetal Controls, estimated to be worth nearly ₹62 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹ crore on the BSE as of May 20, 2026.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Q4FY26 results

During Q4FY26, the company’s revenue from operations rose 22.80 per cent Y-o-Y on a consolidated basis to ₹162.6 crore, compared with ₹132.44 crore reported in Q4FY25, according to the exchange filing. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 23.80 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹26.13 crore in Q4FY26, from ₹21.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The PAT margin improved by 13 basis points Y-o-Y to 16.07 per cent from 15.94 per cent.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹35.47 crore in Q4FY26, reflecting a Y-o-Y increase of 24.48 per cent from ₹28.5 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin during Q4FY26 improved by 29 basis points to 21.81 per cent from 21.52 per cent.

For the full year (FY26), Shivalik Bimetal Controls’ revenue rose 12.30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹570.86 crore, compared with ₹508.35 crore in FY25, while PAT advanced 24.76 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹95.84 crore from ₹76.82 crore in FY25.

At current levels, Shivalik Bimetal Controls’ earnings per share (EPS, trailing twelve months) stood at ₹14.21 on a standalone basis and ₹20.96 on a consolidated basis, while cash earnings per share (CEPS, trailing twelve months) stood at ₹16.22 on a standalone basis and ₹23.94 on a consolidated basis. The price-to-earnings (PE) ratio stood at 46.60 on a standalone basis and 31.60 on a consolidated basis, while return on equity (ROE) and price-to-book (PB) stood at 22.90 and 10.67. The face value of the share stood at ₹2.00, as per the BSE data.