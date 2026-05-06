Shoppers Stop stock jumps 12% despite Q4 loss of ₹17 cr; revenue up 14%

Shoppers Stop share price today

Shares of department store chain Shoppers Stop gained around 12 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹331.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after it reported the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results

Around 01:10 PM, Shoppers Stop's stock was trading at ₹323, up 9.2 per cent from its previous session close of ₹295.75. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,023.35 levels, down by a marginal 9.45 points or 0.04 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has plunged 23 per cent, compared to an 8 per cent decline in Nifty50.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,554 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹588.75 and 52-week low was ₹275.95.

Shoppers Stop Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Shoppers Stop reported a consolidated loss of ₹17 crore, as compared to a profit of ₹2 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue grew 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,210 crore from ₹1,064 crore in Q4FY25. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹193 crore, up 2 per cent from ₹188 crore in the year-ago period.

"During the quarter, we launched 9 Stores; 4 Department, 4 INTUNE and 1 HomeStop. Capital investment during the quarter was ₹25 crore," the company said in an exchange filing.

During the quarter, premium brands contributed 71 per cent to total sales. Sales of the beauty segment were ₹309 crore, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y, led by fragrance.

Sales from INTUNE, its affordable retail format, increased 25 per cent to ₹67 crore.

READ | Aviation stocks rally on ECLGS 5.0 relief; IndiGo, SpiceJet rise up to 5% For the full FY26, Shoppers Stop reported a loss of ₹36.09 crore. Its total consolidated income climbed 8.83 per cent to ₹5,095.46 crore in FY26.

Shoppers Stop management commentary

Kavindra Mishra, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) at Shoppers Stop, said the company delivered a resilient performance in Q4 and FY26 in a challenging environment, driven by disciplined execution and a continued focus on premiumization.

“We are encouraged by resilience in consumption inspite of Global uncertainty and Supply Chain disruptions. The Indian fashion market is gaining momentum, led by fast fashion and premium/ bridge-to-luxury segments. While supply-chain disruptions may create some inflationary pressures, we believe demand scenario to remain healthy," he added.